Quảng Ninh plans to develop four new industrial parks this year

HÀ NỘI — Quảng Ninh Province is planning to develop four new industrial parks this year, namely Đông Triều Industrial Park, the Northern Vân Đồn Airport Industrial Park, the second phase of Hải Hà Industrial Park and an expansion of Đông Mai Industrial Park.

Of these, Hải Hà and Đông Mai industrial parks are already under development, with investment approval procedures underway to expand their areas. Meanwhile, Đông Triều and the Northern Vân Đồn Airport parks will be newly developed projects.

According to the province’s master plan for the 2021–2030 period, the Northern Vân Đồn Airport Industrial Park is expected to cover 450 hectares, while Đông Triều Industrial Park will span 178.3 hectares. These two parks are anticipated to unlock new resources and development potential, serving as fresh drivers of socio-economic growth for both Quảng Ninh and neighbouring areas.

In addition to the above parks, the province is accelerating technical infrastructure work at the Đông Mai Industrial Cluster under the Quảng Yên Coastal Economic Zone and the Vân Đồn Industrial Cluster in the Vân Đồn Economic Zone.

Chairman of the Quảng Ninh People’s Committee Phạm Đức Ấn said that the development of industrial parks and clusters, along with the attraction of secondary investors, plays a vital role in boosting the province’s economic growth.

Parks and clusters scheduled for completion in 2025 are expected to draw substantial non-budget investment capital, contributing to the province’s growth this year and laying the foundation for industrial expansion in subsequent years, particularly in the fields of processing, manufacturing, smart industries and semiconductors.

In late February, Quảng Ninh committed to raising its 2025 economic growth target to 14 per cent, two percentage points above the national target. To meet this ambitious goal, Provincial Resolution No. 259/NQ-HĐND has outlined the development of new industrial parks as a key measure to attract private and foreign direct investment, providing a robust impetus for socio-economic development.

According to the province’s master plan approved by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 80/QĐ-TTg dated 11 February 2023, Quảng Ninh aims to develop five economic zones, 23 industrial parks and 45 industrial clusters. — VNS