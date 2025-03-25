Vĩnh Phúc holds dialogue to address business challenges

VĨNH PHÚC — The Vĩnh Phúc provincial People’s Committee held a business dialogue on March 25 to address challenges facing enterprises, pledging an optimal and transparent environment for their operations.

Representatives of domestic and foreign-invested firms raised concerns about issues related to investment expansion, labour recruitment, power supply stability, land use, and infrastructure, among others

Fielding opinions at the event, Chairman of the Vĩnh Phúc People’s Committee Trần Duy Đông pledged to step up reforming administrative procedures, accelerate land clearance, and enhance digital services to guanrantee a favourable and transparent investment and business climate for enterprises to operate and grow.

The province is also investing in resettlement projects, expanding social housing for workers, and promoting transport connectivity among regions to broaden the economic development space. It will organise programmes to strengthen vocational training partnerships between businesses and educational institutions to ensure stable labour supply.

More investment promotion conferences will be held both in Việt Nam and abroad to attract investment to Vĩnh Phúc, he added.

Vĩnh Phúc is home to about 17,000 enterprises with registered capital amounting to about VNĐ292.4 trillion (US$11.4 billion). The majority of companies operate in the industrial, construction, and trade - service sectors.

By the end of 2024, the province had attracted 1,326 investment projects, including 481 FDI projects worth over $8.4 billion and 845 domestic direct investment ones totalling VNĐ145.15 trillion. Investors came from 20 countries and territories, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Thailand, Singapore, the EU, and the US, statistics show. — VNS