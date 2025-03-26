Manulife opens new office in HCM City

HCM CITY — Manulife has inaugurated its new office in the heart of District 1’s financial hub.

Located at LIM Tower on No 9-11 Tôn Đức Thắng Street, the MClass Saigon office is designed to enhance experiences for both customers and agents

Spanning 1,500sq.m, the state-of-the-art space integrates a professional customer service area with a modern workspace, featuring transaction counters, private consultation zones, training rooms, workspaces and a versatile event-hosting area.

The prime location ensures easy access for clients while providing agents with seamless collaboration opportunities and specialised training programmes.

Lê Thu Ngân, a resident of Thủ Đức City, shared her positive experience at Manulife’s newly opened MClass Saigon office, highlighting its accessibility and modern facilities.

“Despite living in Thủ Đức, it takes me no more than 20 minutes to get here using the metro line," she said.

"The new office is highly modern, and the agents provide dedicated support, which gives me peace of mind. It’s quite different from how I used to view insurance services.”

The launch of MClass Saigon represents a significant step forward in enhancing the customer experience, according to Tina Nguyễn, CEO of Manulife Vietnam.

“Our goal is to ensure every customer experiences professionalism, dedicated support, and trust during their interactions with us,” Tina said.

“This office will also serve as an inspiring workplace, empowering our agents to unlock their full potential.”

The launch of MClass Saigon highlights Manulife’s strong growth in recent years and its commitment to enhancing customer service.

In 2022, the company introduced the M-Class Hanoi building, which serves over 7,000 individuals and has established itself as a trusted destination for financial and insurance services in the capital. Now, with the opening of MClass Saigon in HCM City, Manulife aims to provide a premier experience for urban customers seeking reliable financial solutions.

Over the past year, Manulife has upgraded multiple offices across Việt Nam, including its District 7 headquarters in HCM City, as well as locations in Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa, and Đà Nẵng.

Looking ahead, the Canada-based insurer plans to introduce more customer-focused solutions. Most recently, Manulife launched M-PS (Manulife Promoter System), an electronic survey tool that gathers customer feedback after each transaction.

This innovation allows the company to proactively enhance service quality, ensuring a seamless experience for clients nationwide. — VNS