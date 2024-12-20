Manulife Vietnam named among Top 100 best places to work in VN

HCM CITY — Manulife Vietnam has been recognised in the 'Top 100 Best Places to Work in Việt Nam 2024 - Large Enterprises' by Anphabe.

This marks the seventh consecutive year that the Canadian insurance company has been honoured with this prestigious HR award.

The ranking measures the attractiveness of employers in the market, endorsed by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and verified by Intage Vietnam to ensure fairness and objectivity.

To identify the top 100 companies with the best workplaces in Việt Nam for 2024, Anphabe independently evaluated over 65,000 experienced employees from more than 700 brands across 18 different industries.

Thanh Nguyễn, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer at Anphabe, said: “As the insurance industry embraces major innovations in both services and working environment to retain talent, Manulife Vietnam was excellently named among the Top 100 Best Places to Work in Việt Nam.

"This achievement is a testament to their commitment to cultivating a high-quality work environment, implementing appealing policies, offering professional development opportunities, and launching numerous initiatives to strengthen the connection between staff and leadership.”

Tôn Thất Anh Vũ, Chief Human Resources Officer at Manulife Vietnam, added: “This award is a driving force for us to continue developing our work environment, particularly by investing in our people - the core factor throughout our operations.”

While emphasising the role of individuals in the collective growth of the company, Vũ said that at Manulife, every employee is encouraged to develop individually into the better versions of themselves everyday, bringing positive value to customers and community, and thereby extending the values Manulife has nurtured over more than a quarter-century in Việt Nam.

Manulife Vietnam’s work environment is highly regarded by employees for its attractive benefits, clear career progression and inclusive and fair atmosphere.

In 2024, the company launched several initiatives to prioritise talent development and engagement, including management and leadership development programs, domestic and international learning opportunities, comprehensive wellness programs such as Better Me, Family Day, and numerous awards to honour outstanding individuals.

Additionally, through programs such as Coffee Chat, Quarterly Leadership Connect, and the Global Colleague Forum, the company continues to foster a culture of connection between employees and leadership, as well as colleagues globally.

Previously, Manulife Vietnam was named 'Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2024' for the sixth consecutive year at the HR Asia Awards, a leading HR award in Asia. These accolades affirm the company’s ongoing efforts in pursuing a people-centric approach for long-term development.

Leading the Vietnamese life insurance market in terms of charter capital, the company currently serves nearly 1.5 million customers with a team of experienced employees and advisors, and a network of modern offices nationwide.

With appealing human resources policies, Manulife Vietnam is also considered one of leading employers in the insurance industry. — VNS