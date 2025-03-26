Hưng Yên province strengthens investment cooperation with Chinese localities

BEIJING — A delegation from the northern province of Hưng Yên led by Nguyễn Hữu Nghĩa, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, has paid a working visit to Beijing to explore opportunities for enhancing ties with Chinese localities.

During March 24-25 stay, Nghĩa held meetings with Liu Jianchao, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the committee's International Liaison Commission, and a working session with leaders from the Beijing municipal Party Committee.

Meeting with Liu, Nghĩa shared insights into Hưng Yên's socioeconomic development and achievements.

He affirmed that Hưng Yên is eager to closely collaborate with Chinese localities to effectively implement the common perceptions reached by the two countries' high-ranking Party and State leaders, as well as the joint declarations issued by both sides.

In response, Liu expressed a hope to further enhance cooperation between Chinese localities and Hưng Yên province, particularly in promoting sustainable trade exchanges, expanding production capacity, and deepening cultural and educational collaboration. These initiatives aim to reinforce and continuously advance the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations.

During Nghĩa's working session with You Jun, Deputy Secretary of the Beijing municipal Party Committee, Hưng Yên province and Beijing city agreed to focus their cooperation on areas such as economic development, trade, and investment.

Hưng Yên welcomes and will create favourable conditions for Chinese businesses, especially high-tech and reputable enterprises from Beijing, to increase investment and business activities in the province, Nghĩa said.

Both parties also agreed to exchange experience in key areas such as science and technology application, innovation, digital transformation, and high-tech industries. Furthermore, they emphasised the importance of enhancing collaboration in regional development planning, urban management, transportation systems, and digital economy and green economy.

Beijing expressed its commitment to intensifying trade cooperation with Hưng Yên, further promoting people-to-people exchanges, and deepening cultural and educational ties, thus strengthening and advancing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

As part of the visit, the Hưng Yên delegation held an investment promotion conference in China, which was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to China Phạm Thanh Bình and representatives from hundreds of Chinese businesses. — VNS