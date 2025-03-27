Enterprises strengthen environmental responsibility through EPR implementation

HÀ NỘI — The implementation of Extended Producer and Importer Responsibility (EPR) regulations is a crucial step in enhancing corporate accountability in waste management and promoting Việt Nam’s shift to a circular economy.

Deputy Director of the Department of Environment under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Hồ Kiên Trung made the statement at a training workshop on implementing EPR held in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

“This move supports the country’s commitment to sustainable development, green growth and emissions reductions, aligning with its international obligations,” he said.

According to the department, before the introduction of these regulations, the majority of used packaging was irresponsibly discarded into the environment. To address this, by March 31, all manufacturers and importers must register their recycling plans, declare financial contributions to the Việt Nam Environmental Protection Fund and report their waste management activities from last year. The registration process will be done online to ensure efficiency and transparency.

“The legal framework now mandates that businesses fulfil their extended responsibility by either organising recycling operations or financially supporting waste treatment,” he added.

“The implementation of EPR regulations will be phased. Manufacturers and importers of tires, lubricants, batteries, accumulators and certain types of packaging must have already begun their recycling efforts. The EPR for electrical and electronic products started in January, and will begin for transport vehicles in 2027.”

The regulations also apply to producers and importers of disposable batteries, diapers, chewing gum, cigarettes, synthetic plastic products and pesticide packaging, who must take responsibility for waste collection and treatment.

The Department of Environment is committed to supporting businesses in the process of implementing EPR. It expects close cooperation from the business community, industry associations and relevant agencies to build an effective and sustainable EPR system.

“Before the EPR regulations, most packaging waste was discarded irresponsibly. Under the new system, businesses must either organise recycling operations or contribute financially to the Environmental Protection Fund,” Nguyễn Văn Phan from the EPR Office said.

These regulations heavily impact packaging manufacturers and importers, especially those in sectors like food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, are heavily impacted by these regulations.

“Enterprises must declare their financial contributions to waste treatment on the National EPR Information System, based on the products and packaging they produced or imported in the previous year,” he added.

Addressing business concerns

During the workshop, businesses raised concerns regarding the offsetting of contributions for waste treatment and reporting requirements. In response, Đỗ Xuân Thuấn from the EPR Office said: “Per Decree 05, financial contributions for waste treatment in 2024 will be used in 2025. No business has yet made a contribution for recycling.”

He also clarified that recycling responsibilities would be calculated based on the volume of products. “Businesses need to submit their declarations before the March 31 deadline, and the EPR Office will assist with any issues that arise,” he told attendees.

Đào Nguyên Khánh of Siam City Cement Vietnam Co., Ltd. suggested that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment consider integrating cement co-recycling technology into the EPR framework. This technology, which uses waste as fuel in cement production, has been successfully adopted in other countries.

Lê Ngọc Giang from the EPR Office acknowledged the proposal, but noted that Decree 08 currently lacks provisions for this. However, he added that the ministry is amending the EPR policy and will consider the inclusion of such technologies if businesses provide sufficient data and impact assessments.

As for the involvement of the Ministry of Construction in the EPR assessment council, Giang said that the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment would explore expanding participation, especially concerning emissions reduction and waste treatment in the construction sector.

He said that businesses must adhere to their declared recycling plans. “If a company meets its recycling target in 2024, this will be recognised in 2025. Moving forward, companies must register their recycling plans, valid until March 2026,” he said.

The system will allow businesses to track their progress and ensure they meet recycling targets accurately. "EPR policy requires manufacturers to manage products after they become waste, including collection, classification, treatment, reuse, recovery and disposal," he added. — VNS