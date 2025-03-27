Programme approved to simplify business administrative procedures

HÀ NỘI — The Government greenlighted a programme to slash and simplify administrative procedures related to production and business activities for 2025 and 2026.

The programme aims to fundamentally transform administrative processes by decentralising decision-making and promoting the application of science technology and digital transformation. At its core, the initiative seeks to ensure that administrative procedures are handled at the most local level possible, reducing bureaucratic layers.

Key targets for 2025 include eliminating at least 30 per cent of unnecessary business and investment conditions, reducing procedure processing time by at least 30 per cent, and cutting compliance costs by 30 per cent.

All of the business – related administrative procedures are set to go online, ensuring that they are seamless, effective, and transparent.

A groundbreaking aspect of the initiative is that 100 per cent of administrative procedures will be completed without being restricted by local administrative boundaries within each province.

Besides, the Government will review and streamline 100 per cent of internal administrative procedures both between and within government agencies.

By 2026, the programme becomes more comprehensive as the Government plans to completely eliminate unnecessary, overlapping, or vague business investment conditions. This includes the removal of all investment conditions for sectors not listed in the Investment Law.

Additionally, the plan targets a 50 per cent reduction in administrative procedure processing times and compliance costs as compared to 2024. In the meantime, all of the internal administrative procedures will be governed on digital platforms.

The Prime Minister ordered ministries and ministerial-level agencies to speed up the implementation of measures to simplify internal administrative procedures. They are required to fully publish and disclose all procedures between the State administrative agencies on the national database on administrative procedures before April 30, 2025. — VNS