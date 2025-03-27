HCM City fair seeks to help promote exports

HCM CITY — The third Vietnam Outstanding Export Products Fair (HCM City Export 2025) opened in HCM City on March 27.

It has more than 700 booths showcasing a wide range of goods and services like agricultural products, foods and seafood, handicrafts, souvenirs, regionally distinctive goods, textiles, footwear, supporting industries, and food processing, packaging, and preserving technologies.

Speaking at its opening, Nguyễn Văn Dũng, deputy chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee, said the fair aligns with the "Green - Clean - Digital", export strategy catering to global market demands.

This strategy emphasises promoting green exports, digital transformation, expanding exports to major markets, and developing products with high value-added.

“The special feature of this year's fair is our focus on leveraging, promoting and fostering trade connections for the city's speciality brands, particularly bird's nest products," he said.

“We have a 'Việt Nam Bird's Nest Pavilion' at the fair as part of the 'Bird's Nest Festival 2025,' which HCM City will host in November.

“Besides bird’s-nest products, the city is also focusing on the promotion and trade expansion of other value-added products such as ginseng, medicinal herbs and premium processed foods. This is in line with our goal of driving sustainable exports of speciality products of HCM City and Việt Nam.”

According to the organisers, leading global e-commerce platforms like Alibaba are participating in the event, providing a crucial channel for Vietnamese products to reach international consumers directly and boost exports through e-commerce channels.

The fair has attracted nearly 200 buyers from strategic markets such as South Korea, the US, Guangdong (China), Singapore, India, Thailand, and others, and they will engage directly in business matchmaking activities with Vietnamese enterprises.

The organising committee is placing emphasis on connecting Vietnamese businesses with major distribution systems like Saigon Co.op, Satra, Mega Market, Lotte Vietnam, AEON, WinCommerce, GS25, Genshai Mart, Central Retail, and Farmers Market.

A number of seminars and forums will be held as part of the fair, providing businesses with insights into market trends and the latest requirements set by import markets.

Dũng said: “Notably, we have observed a strong presence of international delegations from China—Việt Nam’s largest agricultural export market—and South Korea, which is also Việt Nam’s third-largest export market.

“These delegations have shown great interest in exploring and establishing trade connections with Vietnamese businesses.”

The fair, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7, will run until March 29. — VNS