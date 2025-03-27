VGMF 2025 boosts cooperation in smart manufacturing

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Global Manufacturing Forum 2025 (VGMF 2025) opened in Hà Nội on Wednesday, gathering industry leaders, experts, and around 800 enterprises in smart manufacturing and high-tech sectors.

Organised by Sunrise Store Technology Company in partnership with the Vietnam Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises (VAFIE) and Camel Exhibition and Trade Promotion Company, the two-day event fosters innovation, cooperation, and sustainable growth in Việt Nam manufacturing sector.

Under the theme “Smart Manufacturing Collaboration – Shaping the Future of Industry Together”, VGMF 2025 aims to drive technological innovation, upgrade the industry, and support businesses in seizing opportunities from global manufacturing shifts.

VAFIE chair Nguyễn Mại highlighted Việt Nam's target of at least 8 per cent GDP growth in 2025, underpinned by innovation, digital transformation, and green and circular economy initiatives.

According to the Ministry of Finance, foreign direct investment (FDI) capital into Việt Nam was registered at nearly US$6.9 billion in the first two months of the year, up 35.5 per cent year-on-year. Total trade turnover reached $127.1 billion, reinforcing Việt Nam's role in global manufacturing.

The country's manufacturing sector is rapidly advancing automation, digitisation, and smart production, particularly in electronics, automotive, renewable energy, and semiconductors. However, challenges remain in localising supply chains and advancing smart manufacturing capabilities.

VGMF 2025 addresses key issues such as industry chain collaboration, smart manufacturing, supply chain optimisation, and strategies to capitalise on Việt Nam’s growth opportunities.

Việt Nam is shifting towards a digital economy, digital enterprises, digital government, circular economy, and green production, aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050. The government is refining legal frameworks, enhancing governance, and reducing administrative burdens to support businesses and attract investment.

Chinese investors at the forum noted that rapid technological advancements present both opportunities and challenges in smart manufacturing, with Việt Nam emerging as a key player in global smart manufacturing.

VGMF 2025 connects businesses with partners, showcases technological trends, and provides insights into Việt Nam's latest policies on investment, industry, and digital transformation.

It serves as a gateway for global expansion, investment attraction, and cross-border collaboration as Việt Nam cements its position in the international supply chain. — VNS