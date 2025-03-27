Việt Nam, Bangladesh step up cross-border e-commerce promotion

DHAKA – The Việt Nam-Bangladesh cross-border e-commerce promotion forum has recently been held in the capital city Dhaka of Bangladesh.

The event attracted over 100 delegates from both countries, including Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, officials from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, leaders of the Vietnam Business Association in Bangladesh, and high-ranking officials from Bangladesh’s Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Commerce, and the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-Cab).

The forum served as a crucial platform for 12 Vietnamese enterprises operating in e-commerce, agricultural products, fertilisers, and steel structures to connect with over 90 Bangladeshi businesses.

Speaking at the event on Tuesday, Ambassador Nguyễn Mạnh Cường underscored the long-standing friendship between the two nations over the past five decades, which has continued to be deepened.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening trade ties, particularly in the context of rapid advancements in technology and e-commerce, and encouraged businesses from both sides to enhance exchanges and partnerships to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the global market.

Participants discussed significant trade cooperation potential between the two nations, particularly in cross-border e-commerce, recognising its pivotal role in facilitating trade, boosting economic growth, and creating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

They also highlighted various areas where Việt Nam and Bangladesh could complement each other. Việt Nam could supply rice, coffee, pepper, agricultural products such as ginger, onions, and garlic, and construction materials, while Bangladesh could provide pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical raw materials, and jute to Việt Nam.

Besides, Premier Bank LTD of Bangladesh expressed its commitment to supporting payments for import-export transactions, ensuring smoother trade exchanges.

On this occasion, Vietnamese businesses showcased their products and services, expressing strong interest in expanding their presence in the Bangladeshi market.

The forum concluded with a dynamic and productive business-matching session. Several trade agreements and contracts in the agricultural sector were signed. — VNS