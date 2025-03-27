Honda Việt Nam rolls out first domestically produced electric scooter

HÀ NỘI — Honda Việt Nam has officially launched its first domestically produced electric scooter, marking a significant step in the company’s electrification and sustainable mobility strategy in Việt Nam.

At the unveiling event held at the company’s factory in Vĩnh Phúc Province on Thursday, General Director Koji Sugita emphasised that the introduction of the ICON e: underscores Honda's commitment to offering environmentally friendly vehicles, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

The ICON e: is specifically designed for high school students, a young and dynamic demographic seeking safe and convenient mobility. It is expected to launch in the Vietnamese market in April.

Trần Duy Đông, chair of the Vĩnh Phúc People’s Committee, commended Honda Việt Nam for its transition from petrol-powered to electric scooters, aligning with the Vietnamese Government’s green development goals.

He also encouraged the company to continue its research into electric mobility solutions, from motorcycles to cars, to support the shift towards smart and eco-friendly transportation.

Local authorities have pledged to support Honda Việt Nam's green vehicle development initiatives, ensuring a favorable business environment and advocating for appropriate incentives. — VNS