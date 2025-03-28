Politics & Law
Economy

Trà Vinh approves investment policy for five more wind power projects

March 28, 2025 - 11:44
The Trà Vinh Provincial People’s Committee has given the green light to the investment policy for five wind power projects, for an investment total of over VNĐ13.8 trillion (US$540.6 million).
An existing wind power project in Trà Vinh Province. — Photo baodautu.vn

TRÀ VINH — The People’s Committee of the southern coastal province of Trà Vinh has approved the investment policy for five wind power plant projects with a total investment of over VNĐ13.8 trillion (US$509 million).

The projects include Phase 2 of Wind Power Plants V1-5 and V1-6, located in Hiệp Thạnh Commune, Duyên Hải Town, which will have a capacity of 80 MW and an investment of VNĐ3.8 trillion.

Also, the expansion of Wind Power Plant V1-2, located in Trường Long Hòa Commune, Duyên Hải Town, with a capacity of 48 MW and an investment of VNĐ2.39 trillion.

Phase 2 of Wind Power Plant V1-3 is also in Trường Long Hòa Commune. This project has a capacity of 48 MW and an investment of VNĐ2.25 trillion.

Đông Hải 3 Wind Power Plant (V3-3 site) is located in Đông Hải Commune, Duyên Hải District. It has a capacity of 48 MW and an investment of VNĐ2.7 trillion.

Phase 2 of Wind Power Plant V1-1 Trà Vinh is situated in Trường Long Hòa Commune, Duyên Hải Town. The project has a capacity of 48 MW and an investment of VNĐ2.5 trillion.

Phase 2 of Wind Power Plant V1-1 Trà Vinh will be implemented in 2025, while the remaining projects are expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Director of the Trà Vinh Department of Finance, Nguyễn Văn Phương, said that the wind power projects in the province are projects using land following the provisions of Point b, Clause 1, Article 126 of the Land Law and other relevant legal provisions.

Therefore, these projects fall under the category of land lease through a bidding process to select an investor.

Trà Vinh Province now has five operational wind power projects with a total capacity of 322MW, which have been integrated into the national power grid. Four more wind power projects, with a total capacity of 344 MW, are under construction, with a target of completion and operation this year.

The province also has one operational solar power project with a capacity of 140MW and one biomass power project with a capacity of 25MW, which is currently under development. — BIZHUB/VNS

Tra Vinh wind power plant wind power renewable electricity

