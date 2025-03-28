Politics & Law
Home Economy

HCM City enterprises partner to boost digital exhibitions and retail innovation

March 28, 2025 - 14:50
This initiative follows strategic agreements signed on Thursday, aimed at driving innovation and accelerating digital transformation in HCM City across these sectors.
Representatives from Arobid Tech JSC and Dong Nam Advertising and Commercial Promotion JSC shake hands after signing the cooperation agreement. — VNA/VNS Photo Mỹ Phương

HCM CITY — Enterprises in HCM City are collaborating with business associations and the city's trade promotion agency to advance digital exhibition platforms and modern retail models.

This initiative follows strategic agreements signed on Thursday, aimed at driving innovation and accelerating digital transformation in these sectors.

As part of the collaboration, Arobid Tech JSC has signed a cooperation agreement with the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City, the HCM City Medical Association, and Dong Nam Advertising and Commercial Promotion JSC.

Under the agreement, Arobid and its partners plan to deploy 20,000 to 30,000 digital booths on the Arobid B2B e-commerce platform by the end of 2026. This marks a significant step in advancing digital transformation in the exhibition industry and expanding international trade opportunities for Vietnamese businesses.

Meanwhile, Saigon Trading Group (SATRA) and State-run HCM City Urban Railway Company No 1 (HURC1) formalised a strategic cooperation agreement for the period 2025-28.

As part of the partnership, HURC1 will provide SATRA with information on urban railway line No 1, enabling SATRA to promote its brand and organise events at station areas.

In return, SATRA will promote HURC1’s services through its retail system's publications and install vending machines at HURC1 stations. These vending machines will offer a range of consumer products at competitive prices, enhancing convenience for commuters.

Additionally, the two enterprises will jointly develop and implement a plan to distribute Metro Line 1 tickets through SATRA's retail network. — VNS

