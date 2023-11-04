Digital exhibition affirms Việt Nam’s sovereignty over sea, islands

BÌNH THUẬN - A digital exhibition titled “Việt Nam’s Hoàng Sa, Trường Sa – Historical and Legal Evidence” opened in Hàm Thuận Nam District, the south-central province of Bình Thuận on November 4.

This event aims to popularise documents and evidence affirming Việt Nam’s sovereignty over Hoàng Sa (Paracels) and Trường Sa (Spratlys) to teachers and students, thus helping raise their awareness of the national sea and island sovereignty.

Nguyễn Lê Thanh, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications, said that the sea and islands are an inseparable sacred territory of the fatherland throughout its thousand-year history.

Mai Thi Ngoc Anh, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Hàm Thuận Nam District, said the exhibition offered a good chance for local residents to access knowledge, historical legal evidence and valuable documents about Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa, thus promoting the love for the homeland, raising their responsibility of the national building and defence. VNA/VNS