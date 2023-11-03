Hà Nội's teachers join in reducing dog and cat meat consumption

HÀ NỘI — Teachers from over 30 Hà Nội secondary schools discussed ways to incorporate knowledge on the reduction of dog and cat meat consumption in their training activities, thereby preventing rabies in Hà Nội on November 3.

The event was jointly organised by the Hà Nội Department of Education and Training in coordination with Soi Dog International Foundation, and the Social and Behaviour Change Science Agency Intelligentmedia.

The event aims to enhance the knowledge and capacity of master lecturers on the issue as well as drive their actions via dog and cat meat trading-integrated outdoor activities.

“No one can deny the important role of the youth in leading the future society. By providing them with enlightening facts, information, and skills we hope that they can push forward positive social changes including the stopping of dog and cat meat consumption. We highly appreciate the active engagement of secondary school leaders and lecturers in bringing the issues closer to students and making changes. It’s a critical time for Việt Nam's Education and Training sector to take the pioneering leadership on the issue for their reputation and contribution to addressing humane issues in society,” said Rahul Sehgal, Director - International Advocacy, Soi Dog International Foundation.

The training focuses on providing multiple types of knowledge including a general background on dog and cat meat trade and consumption, and techniques to increase the trainer’s personal awareness and skills on follow-up actions.

“Dog and cat meat trade and consumption are becoming controversial, and that needs to be addressed from an educational aspect. Integrating information about self-protection and pet protection for students in extracurricular activities is a suitable and effective choice to inspire and encourage students. We will do our best to teach students about rabies prevention and live safely and humanely with pets to gradually eliminate the trade and consumption of dog and cat meat in the future,” said Trịnh Đan Ly, Head of the Education and Training Department, Đống Đa District, the Hà Nội Department of Education and Training.

The event ended with interactive and exciting pilot training. Participants were divided into groups and demonstrated how they integrated the issue with their students. The demonstration creates a platform where event experts and lecturers can share creative ways for incorporation as well as adaptive improvement for real situations.

“Knowledge is not enough to change behaviour. However, knowledge is important. It is critical to explain to secondary school lecturers and students why behavioural changes towards the consumption of dog and cat meat need to be made. Accordingly, their engagement helps facilitate the change of practice of their family members, friends, and social individuals who might be potential and existing consumers,” said Bùi Thị Duyên, Social and Behaviour Change Director of Intelligentmedia.

Under the leadership of the Hà Nội Department of Education and Training, participants reached a high consensus on a joint action plan where behaviour change messaging stopping dog and cat meat consumption will be disseminated and student actions will be taken and sustained. It results in the reduction of people who have the intention to use the products in the future as well as creates more barriers to existing users. — VNS