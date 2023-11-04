Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Society

Hà Nội calls for correction of unacceptable behaviour in schools

November 04, 2023 - 08:47
The Hà Nội People's Committee has issued a letter to relevant bodies, highlighting the need for enhanced cultural standards and addressing certain behavioral issues within the educational sector following recent unfortunate incidents at schools in the capital city.

 

Hà Nội demands relevant units and localities take strict measures to prevent and combat school violence. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has written to relevant bodies, urging the enhancement of cultural standards and for them to address behaviour issues within the educational sector.

The move comes following a number of recent incidents at schools in the capital city.

In the letter, the committee has instructed the Department of Education and Training, as well as the People's Committees of districts and towns, to strengthen the management, assessment, review, and restructuring of teaching staff and management personnel. This includes improving professional skills, moral standards, lifestyle and ethics.

These entities are required to ensure that there are no teachers or educational management officials who breach the ethical code or violate professional regulations within educational institutions. 

The aim is to build a teaching staff and educational management personnel at all levels that truly serve as role models, setting an example for students to follow.

Hà Nội also demands that relevant units and localities take strict measures to prevent and combat school violence. They should provide guidance on knowledge and skills for teachers, educational management staff, and conflict resolution skills for students when dealing with situations related to school violence.

Educational institutions, teachers, and educational management personnel must comply with regulations regarding teachers' ethics and strictly enforce provisions for maintaining security and order within schools for the academic year 2023-2024 and following years.

The People's Committee of Hà Nội is urging relevant entities and localities to intensify the organisation of collective activities aimed at nurturing students in tradition, culture, arts, physical education and sports. These endeavours are intended to enrich students' cultural and spiritual lives while instilling moral values and desirable lifestyles within the school environment.

Additionally, it emphasises the need for effective implementation of psychological support for both teachers and students within schools, and the efficient collaboration between families, educational institutions, and the broader community.

It's important to regularly encourage, remind, and strengthen the inspection and supervision of the implementation of policies and regulations concerning school culture and teacher ethics. Timely and strict action should be taken in response to any violations occurring within educational institutions.

Recently, Hà Nội has witnessed a series of school violence. 

The latest incident was captured on video and posted to social media. It showed a 7th-grade male student being brutally assaulted by a group of other students. 

This group consisted of five to six individuals who continuously punched and kicked his face, head, and abdomen. The incident happened at Đại Đồng Secondary School, Thạch Thất District. 

The local People's Committee has called for a review of the responsibility of the school's leadership for allowing this incident to occur and failing to resolve it promptly.

In another case, a student at Đa Phúc High School in Hà Nội's Sóc Sơn District was physically handled by her teacher simply because she did not bring the correct type of birthday cake as instructed. Even when the student displayed signs of shock and fainting, the teacher's criticism did not cease. The teacher was responsible for the subject of civic education and academic counseling at the school. — VNS

school violence teacher professional ethics

see also

More on this story

Society

Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Old Quarter recognised city-level tourist area

The lake in the very heart of the capital and its surrounding areas are home to many historical, cultural, architectural, and traditional artistic relic sites, associated with the history of building and defending the nation. This place has been ranked as a special national historical and cultural relic site.
Society

Việt Nam's tourism sector earns US$23.7 billion in revenue in ten months

In November, localities across the nation have plans to organise various events and festivals to attract more tourists, including Hà Nội Tourist Gift Festival, Ninh Thuận Tourism and Culture Day in Cần Thơ City, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Tourism Week, and Măng Đen Culture Festival in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Vietnam-Japan Green Cooperation
Brandinfo
scoop
Quang Ninh in focus
nomnom