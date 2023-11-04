Hà Nội calls for correction of unacceptable behaviour in schools

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Committee has written to relevant bodies, urging the enhancement of cultural standards and for them to address behaviour issues within the educational sector.

The move comes following a number of recent incidents at schools in the capital city.

In the letter, the committee has instructed the Department of Education and Training, as well as the People's Committees of districts and towns, to strengthen the management, assessment, review, and restructuring of teaching staff and management personnel. This includes improving professional skills, moral standards, lifestyle and ethics.

These entities are required to ensure that there are no teachers or educational management officials who breach the ethical code or violate professional regulations within educational institutions.

The aim is to build a teaching staff and educational management personnel at all levels that truly serve as role models, setting an example for students to follow.

Hà Nội also demands that relevant units and localities take strict measures to prevent and combat school violence. They should provide guidance on knowledge and skills for teachers, educational management staff, and conflict resolution skills for students when dealing with situations related to school violence.

Educational institutions, teachers, and educational management personnel must comply with regulations regarding teachers' ethics and strictly enforce provisions for maintaining security and order within schools for the academic year 2023-2024 and following years.

The People's Committee of Hà Nội is urging relevant entities and localities to intensify the organisation of collective activities aimed at nurturing students in tradition, culture, arts, physical education and sports. These endeavours are intended to enrich students' cultural and spiritual lives while instilling moral values and desirable lifestyles within the school environment.

Additionally, it emphasises the need for effective implementation of psychological support for both teachers and students within schools, and the efficient collaboration between families, educational institutions, and the broader community.

It's important to regularly encourage, remind, and strengthen the inspection and supervision of the implementation of policies and regulations concerning school culture and teacher ethics. Timely and strict action should be taken in response to any violations occurring within educational institutions.

Recently, Hà Nội has witnessed a series of school violence.

The latest incident was captured on video and posted to social media. It showed a 7th-grade male student being brutally assaulted by a group of other students.

This group consisted of five to six individuals who continuously punched and kicked his face, head, and abdomen. The incident happened at Đại Đồng Secondary School, Thạch Thất District.

The local People's Committee has called for a review of the responsibility of the school's leadership for allowing this incident to occur and failing to resolve it promptly.

In another case, a student at Đa Phúc High School in Hà Nội's Sóc Sơn District was physically handled by her teacher simply because she did not bring the correct type of birthday cake as instructed. Even when the student displayed signs of shock and fainting, the teacher's criticism did not cease. The teacher was responsible for the subject of civic education and academic counseling at the school. — VNS