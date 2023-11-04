Đà Nẵng to be major socio-economic centre under new master plan

HÀ NỘI — The central city of Đà Nẵng is striving to become a major socio-economic centre under its freshly-approved master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050.

The city’s annual economic growth goal is set at 9.5-10 per cent, even 12 per cent by 2030, with agriculture, forestry-fishery up 2.5-3% and services up 9.5-10 per cent.

Agriculture-forestry-fishery will make up about 1-2 per cent in the local economic structure; industry-construction, 29-30 per cent; and services, 61-62 per cent. The city’s per capita GRDP will stand at around US$8,000-8,500.

Đà Nẵng will focus on seven main tasks, including economic restructuring and growth model reform; speeding up industrial sector growth, especially high-tech and IT; optimising intrinsic force and geographical advantages to boost services, becoming a national centre of tourism, transportation, logistics and seaports by 2030; developing into an international financial centre of regional scale; accelerating agricultural restructuring; urban development planning based on international standards and modern city development principles; and ensuring the effective use of natural resources, environmental protection and climate change response.

The plan sets out development breakthroughs such as innovation, knowledge-based economy and comprehensive digital transformation. Đà Nẵng will also carry forward the role of different economic sectors, mobilise all resources to create breakthroughs in socio-economic infrastructure construction, streamline administrative procedures and improve the business environment, issue special mechanisms and policies to facilitate its construction and development and contribute to the development in the central and Central Highlands regions and the country, and raise the quality of human resources.

By 2050, Đà Nẵng is projected to become a big, eco-, smart and sustainable urban area, an international tourism and convention centre, as well as a national centre of high-tech, IT and innovation, an international finance centre, and a liveable city of Asian standards.

To that end, Đà Nẵng will continue to take tourism as an economic spearhead with priority given to luxury products and services; reduce land- and labour-intensive industries with low added value, limit and gradually eliminate those that cause environmental pollution; and promote technology and knowledge-intensive, environmentally friendly sectors with high values.

Its processing and manufacturing sector is expected to expand more than 12% annually. — VNS