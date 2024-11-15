FPT Techday 2024 brings new perspectives on technology trends

HCM CITY — FPT Techday 2024, an international technology forum on groundbreaking technology solutions aimed at transforming businesses and enhancing modern life, brought significant attention to the evolving role of humans amid the explosive growth of AI.

This year's forum, with the theme 'Future Now', attracted 30 famous speakers and 2,500 global leaders of ministries, sectors and businesses.

In a notable presentation, Hoàng Nam Tiến, Vice Chairman of FPT University, said that "AI does not take our jobs, only those who are good at AI will take our jobs." He emphasised the need for Gen Z to adapt, embracing creative and systematic thinking, self-learning, and proficiency in technologies like AI and Big Data. His remarks underlined the importance of turning AI into a tool to be mastered rather than feared.

The event wasn't just about tech talk; it also featured a performance by rapper Low G to engage attendees. eSports also took centre stage, with insights into the future of gaming and an exhilarating match between top Vietnamese League of Legends teams, GAM eSports and Team Flash.

The forum's second day focused on 'Transform now,' a call to action for businesses to embrace tech-driven transformation. With thousands of international business guests, the forum continued to foster cross-sector innovation and networking. This annual gathering, a tradition since 2013, remains a key event for tech enthusiasts, industry leaders and enterprises.

FPT Techday 2024 embraced the futuristic theme by showcasing 25 booths across six key sub-areas including AI, semiconductors, automotive technology, digital transformation, green transformation and digital citizenship.

Each year, FPT selects a distinct theme to guide the conference's discussions and exhibits, highlighting cutting-edge innovations that drive technological advancement in various fields.

Nguyễn Văn Khoa, General Director of FPT, emphasised the company's strategic direction for the new era, focusing on three key pillars: high-quality workforce training, data sovereignty and protection, and harnessing the 'oil' of data. Khoa said that FPT is committed to growing its workforce, aiming for one million employees by 2035. The company also integrates STEM, AI and robotics into training programmes to build a skilled workforce.

Data, described as the 'oil' of the economy in the new era, plays a critical role in FPT's strategy. The company is collaborating with the Vietnamese government on Project 06, which focuses on the national digital transformation, leveraging data applications for population, identification and electronic authentication systems. FPT aims to support both government and businesses by enhancing digital management capabilities and integrating AI across operations to create competitive advantages.

Vũ Anh Tú, FPT Technology Director, discussed the evolution of FPT's product ecosystem, which has progressed from digitalisation and automation to AI transformation. FPT is leading the AI trend in Việt Nam, with 15 years of experience and products integrated with GenAI technology to enhance data processing and real-time decision making for businesses. This push for AI integration into products helps solve data challenges comprehensively.

The forum also featured discussions on data exploitation for national growth, improving governance and socio-economic development.

Speakers emphasised that data-driven strategies will enable businesses and government agencies to foster socio-economic progress. Moreover, key discussions on multi-industry cooperation and the application of AI in businesses provided a glimpse into Vietnam's role in the global green transformation game.

This year's FPT Techday highlighted the essential role of technology, AI and data in shaping a prosperous digital future for Việt Nam, as well as its expanding role in global technological innovation. — VNS