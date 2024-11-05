Politics & Law
Home Economy

FPT partners with OutSystems to strengthen low-code offerings

November 05, 2024 - 14:28
FPT will become one of OutSystems’s reseller and delivery partners in the South Korean market, offering clients accelerated time-to-market and cost-efficient software solutions.
Leaders of Global IT company FPT and OutSystems pose for a photo at the signing ceremony in Seoul. — Photo of FPT

SEOUL — Global IT company FPT has entered into a three-year partnership agreement with OutSystems, a recognised leader in high-performance application development.

Through this collaboration, FPT will become one of OutSystems’s reseller and delivery partners in the South Korean market, offering clients accelerated time-to-market and cost-efficient software solutions.

By harnessing OutSystems' industry-leading low-code platform, FPT aims to enrich its portfolio with faster application development, prototyping and deployment services. The partnership also unlocks opportunities to extend market reach through OutSystems' partner ecosystem. Additionally, the two companies will co-host workshops and engage in joint sales and marketing initiatives, fostering knowledge exchange and driving shared success.

By combining OutSystems’ AI-powered low-code platform with FPT's proven delivery capabilities, the collaboration will empower businesses to enhance operational efficiency, extend system functionality and leverage customer experience.

It will prioritise the development of innovative solutions, particularly generative AI-powered low-code technologies, to accelerate the digital transformation of Korean enterprises and enhance their agility and competitiveness in an increasingly dynamic market.

FPT's partnership with OutSystems, established in 2019, has resulted in remarkable joint achievements. The company boasts a team of over 5,000 low-code developers, enabling it to deliver a comprehensive range of services, including the development, operation and maintenance of software applications on low-code platforms. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

FPT reports high profits in eight months

Việt Nam technology giant, FPT corporation, has reported revenue and profits before tax in the first eight months of this year, reached VNĐ 39.66 trillion (over US$ 1.5 billion) and VNĐ7.07 trillion, up by 20.8 per cent and 19.9 per cent year-on-year.

see also

More on this story

Economy

PM urges national brands to expand towards a green future

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged enterprises with recognised national brands to renew growth drivers towards a green future at a ceremony to honour Việt Nam national brands jointly held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the National Brand Council in Hà Nội on Monday.
Economy

New solutions needed for urgent power projects

To meet the electricity demand with a growth rate of about ten per cent each year, the annual investment volume in power sources and grids must reach US$7.6 billion. That places a large financial burden on State-owned economic groups such as Việt Nam Electricity (EVN), Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and Việt Nam Industry Coal and Mineral Industries Group (Vinacomin).
Economy

Fresh coconuts quenching new overseas markets

Việt Nam’s fresh coconuts are being increasingly consumed in international markets such as the US, China and the UK, highlighting a bright spot in Việt Nam's fruit export sector with many opportunities for breakthroughs in the near future.

