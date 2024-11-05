FPT partners with OutSystems to strengthen low-code offerings

SEOUL — Global IT company FPT has entered into a three-year partnership agreement with OutSystems, a recognised leader in high-performance application development.

Through this collaboration, FPT will become one of OutSystems’s reseller and delivery partners in the South Korean market, offering clients accelerated time-to-market and cost-efficient software solutions.

By harnessing OutSystems' industry-leading low-code platform, FPT aims to enrich its portfolio with faster application development, prototyping and deployment services. The partnership also unlocks opportunities to extend market reach through OutSystems' partner ecosystem. Additionally, the two companies will co-host workshops and engage in joint sales and marketing initiatives, fostering knowledge exchange and driving shared success.

By combining OutSystems’ AI-powered low-code platform with FPT's proven delivery capabilities, the collaboration will empower businesses to enhance operational efficiency, extend system functionality and leverage customer experience.

It will prioritise the development of innovative solutions, particularly generative AI-powered low-code technologies, to accelerate the digital transformation of Korean enterprises and enhance their agility and competitiveness in an increasingly dynamic market.

FPT's partnership with OutSystems, established in 2019, has resulted in remarkable joint achievements. The company boasts a team of over 5,000 low-code developers, enabling it to deliver a comprehensive range of services, including the development, operation and maintenance of software applications on low-code platforms. — VNS