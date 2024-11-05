PM urges national brands to expand towards a green future

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính urged companies with recognised national brands to renew growth drivers towards a greener future.

He was speaking at a ceremony to honour Việt Nam national brands jointly held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the National Brand Council in Hà Nội on Monday.

This year, 190 enterprises with a total of 359 products, have been honoured as Việt Nam national brands, an increase of 18 enterprises and 34 products compared to previously.

These enterprises reported total revenues of VNĐ2.4 quadrillion last year, contributed around VNĐ150 trillion to the State budget and created more than 600,000 jobs.

While highly appreciating the contribution of Vietnamese businesses, Chính urged greater efforts to renew growth drivers based on science, technology and innovation in the context that digital transformation, green transition and the circular economy are emerging to be vital trends.

“We must be aware that brand should not only be an affirmation of product quality but also a commitment to sustainable development to reach out into the green future,” Chính stressed.

He called on the business community to bring into play the core values: quality, innovation, creativity and pioneering capacity.

He asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to listen to problems enterprises are facing and raise solutions to create the most favourable conditions for businesses to develop.

Focus should be on providing support to enterprises in developing national brands and branding strategies to enhance the image of Việt Nam in the international arena.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên, said that businesses were growingly aware of the importance of brand as the key to increasing added value of products. In addition they recognised corporate value and were sustainably developing in the context of the fourth industrial revolution, digital transformation and green transition. More attention to building, developing and managing brands also helped improve competitiveness, he said.

The brand value of Việt Nam has been ranked 32nd out of 193 countries and territories in 2024, worth $507 billion, up 2 per cent since 2023. — VNS