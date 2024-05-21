Indian founder of Infosys visits FPT's headquarters

HÀ NỘI — The visit of Narayana Murthy, often referred to as 'India's Bill Gates', is seen as an indication of the strengthening of the relationship between Indian and Vietnamese IT businesses, stated FPT in a press release.

"As the founder of Infosys, one of the top three IT service companies in the world, Murthy brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in business, management and building corporate culture," it wrote.

During his four-day visit to Việt Nam (May 19-23), Murthy shared practical experiences and inspirational stories with managers, experts and leaders in the Vietnamese IT industry. He discussed topics including promoting innovation in businesses, the development of new technology trends and the opportunities available for the Vietnamese IT industry.

Murthy also recognised Việt Nam's emergence as a global technology destination, attributing it to the country's commitment and investment in the IT sector.

He praised the qualities of the Vietnamese people, including their courage, hard work, discipline, creativity and ambition. He expressed his belief that Việt Nam has the potential to become one of Asia's leading developed countries and one of the fastest-growing nations in the world. With a rising GDP and the determination of its people, Việt Nam is expected to bring prosperity to its citizens faster than many other countries.

Murthy highlighted the role of companies like FPT in realising Việt Nam's national potential. FPT, under the leadership of Trương Gia Bình, aims to achieve significant milestones in IT service revenue from foreign markets. He expressed confidence in FPT's ability to contribute significantly to Việt Nam's future growth and emphasised the company's importance in Việt Nam's development.

Bình, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FPT, acknowledged the inspiration and influence of India and Infosys on FPT and Việt Nam. He explained that 24 years ago, FPT looked to India and Murthy for inspiration on how to transform Việt Nam into a software super power. FPT's decision to venture into the global market for software exports was influenced by the belief that Việt Nam that it could develop and export software to the world. Over the years, FPT has played a pivotal role in rallying domestic software companies and promoting Vietnamese intelligence abroad, contributing to national prosperity.

The Software and IT Services Association (VINASA), formerly the Vietnam Software Business Association, was established in 2002 with the aim of promoting the global presence of the Vietnamese software and IT services industry.

Việt Nam has made significant progress in narrowing the gap with India's software industry powerhouse, achieving more than 10 times the revenue in the span of 20 years. VINASA's ambitious goals include reaching $50 billion in revenue by 2030 and $150 billion by 2045, further establishing Việt Nam as a prominent player in the global IT industry.

Murthy's visit to Việt Nam, along with his engagement with the Vietnamese IT community and government leaders, serves to strengthen the cooperative relationship between Indian and Vietnamese IT businesses.

His insights and experiences contribute to the growth and development of the Vietnamese IT industry, while also highlighting Việt Nam's potential as a technology destination and a rapidly emerging economy. - VNS