Home Economy

Indonesia wants to boost rice cooperation with Cần Thơ

May 21, 2024 - 11:26
Việt Nam and Indonesia boast many areas for cooperation in the future, particularly in agricultural research and food supply.
Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Hiếu (right) received Indonesian Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman on May 20. — VNA/VNS Photo

CẦN THƠ — Indonesia hopes for further cooperation with the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ in rice exports and technology in the agricultural sector to increase rice supply in the Southeast Asian region, Indonesian Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman told Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyễn Văn Hiếu in Cần Thơ on May 20.

Cần Thơ has advantages on agricultural development, including rice export, he said, adding that the city has joined the prorject on developing 1 million ha of low-emission, high-quality rice.

Việt Nam and Indonesia boast many areas for cooperation in the future, particularly in agricultural research and food supply.

Hiếu briefed the guest about the city's strengths such as quality rice, fruit and fisheries production, along with research establishments like the Mekong Delta Rice Institute and Cần Thơ University specialising in rice and plant variety research and supply.

Cần Thơ is encouraging local businesses to expand export their agricultural products to Halal markets, including Indonesia. In addition rice products, the city expects to export other agricultural products such as fruits and seafood to Indonesia, he said.

According to the city’s Department of Foreign Affairs, in the first quarter of 2024, Cần Thơ earned US$16.19 million from exports to Indonesia. The city's main exports were rice, farm produce and processed agricultural products. Currently, Indonesia is running a project with registered investment of over $10 million in Cần Thơ. — VNS

