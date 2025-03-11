FPT signs a $67million framework agreement with KMP Aryadhana for a five-year partnership

JAKARTA — Global IT firm FPT officially signed a US$67 million Master Service Agreement with KMP Aryadhana, Indonesia's leading cooperative for innovation.

The ceremony took place during the official state visit of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to Indonesia, marking a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the two parties, as well as both nations.

The agreement, spanning five years, focuses on KMP Aryadhana’s implementation of ESG (Environmental Social Governance) in critical areas such as waste management, digital education, cooperative education and digital agriculture supporting the food security programme. This collaboration aims to promote the adoption of advanced technologies, leveraging FPT’s competitive strengths in AI, blockchain, IoT and the cloud, across ESG framework sectors and education.

Digital transformation is pivotal for KMP Aryadhana as it accelerates the Yogyakarta province’s innovation capacity, enhances sustainable development across key sectors, and strengthens its position as a cultural and educational leader in Indonesia. The cooperative is also in discussion with FPT to establish an AI lab and launch digital transformation initiatives in the education and ESG sectors, not only for Yogyakarta but for the broader Indonesian market and globally.

CEO of FPT Corporation Nguyễn Văn Khoa said: "As a dynamic economy with an innovation-driven vision, Indonesia plays a crucial role in FPT’s growth strategy in the Asia-Pacific region. Our collaboration with KMP Aryadhana not only strengthens the ties between Việt Nam and Indonesia, but also reinforces FPT’s global competitiveness in emerging technologies, particularly AI. We look forward to working with KMP Aryadhana to accelerate Indonesia’s digital transformation across key sectors such as waste management, digital education, forest resource management, and smart agriculture.”

“KMP Aryadhana is grateful to have FPT attention to support its programme. Besides FPT expertise and experience in technology, FPT has international exposure to bring KMP Aryadhana ESG programme to the world,” said Professor Dr Ahmad Subagyo, Chairman of KMP Aryadhana. — VNS