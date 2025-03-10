HCM City to host int'l processing, packaging technology exhibition

HCM CITY — The 18th International Exhibition on Processing, Packaging, and Packaging Technology – ProPak Vietnam 2025 will take place from March 18 to 20 in HCM City, according to the Việt Nam Beer–Alcohol–Beverage Association (VBA).

Covering an area of 13,000sq.m, ProPak Vietnam 2025 will bring together over 340 exhibitors from 26 countries and territories.

Most participating companies come from Austria, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Czech Republic, Taiwan (China), Denmark, Germany, the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, and the US.

According to VBA Vice Chair and Secretary General Chu Thị Vân Anh, the exhibition is expected to attract hundreds of leading global suppliers of materials and technologies for food processing, packaging, and services such as printing, coding, marking, labeling, and many other services,

"Despite the impact of global economic fluctuations, the packaging industry continues to rise strongly, promising a sustainable and long-term development future," she said.

In line with global trends, the Vietnamese packaging industry is undergoing significant transformation towards 'green' development, 'green' production, and sustainability.

ProPak Vietnam 2025 will bring breakthrough solutions that help businesses optimise production lines, enhance processing and packaging efficiency, and aim for sustainable development, Vân Anh added.

The Vietnamese packaging sector plays a crucial role in protecting, transporting, and distributing goods efficiently, she said. — VNS