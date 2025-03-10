Việt Nam-China bilateral trade reaches $31 billion in Jan-Feb

HÀ NỘI — Import and export activities between Việt Nam and China were moderate in the first two months of the year, with a value exceeding US$31 billion, data from the General Statistics Office (GSO) showed.

The value of imports from China in the past two months reached $23.3 billion, an increase of 20.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

However, the value of exports to China was $7.9 billion, a decrease of 2.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The value of Việt Nam’s fruit and vegetable exports in February was estimated at $350 million, bringing the total export value of fruits and vegetables in the first two months of the year to $724 million, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Compared to the same period last year, the value of fruit and vegetable exports to China dropped by 43 per cent, while exports to the US increased by 38 per cent and exports to Thailand rose by 5 per cent.

Since the beginning of the year, China has tightened imports of certain items from Việt Nam, including durian fruit.

China is Việt Nam’s largest import market and the second-largest export market. It is also the largest supplier of goods, especially raw materials for production, to Việt Nam.

Việt Nam-China trade reached a new record high of $205 billion last year. — BIZHUB/VNS