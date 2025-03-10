Vikki Digital Bank issues 100,000 free cards for metro passengers

HCM CITY — HCM City on March 9 celebrated the official inauguration of Metro Line 1 (Bến Thành - Suối Tiên) after more than two months of commercial operations.

Vikki Digital Bank has been supporting Metro Line 1 since its early days of operations. As the first digital bank to integrate cashless payment solutions into the metro system, Vikki Digital Bank contributes to enhance the value and convenience of the city's iconic transportation project.

Metro Line 1 is a key national infrastructure project and a symbol of cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan. It is the first urban railway in HCM City and the country’s first underground metro line.

At the inauguration ceremony, Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, stated: “The inauguration of Metro Line 1 is a moment of pride for HCM City and signifies the beginning of a new chapter in the development of modern urban transportation.”

The city leader expressed deep gratitude to the leaders of Việt Nam and Japan, as well as the team of experts, engineers, workers who contributed to the successful completion and operation of this critical project.

To celebrate the inauguration, the bank has issued 100,000 free VikkiGo contactless payment cards to metro passengers. These cards allow users to tap and ride without the hassle of purchasing paper tickets.

Beyond the metro, VikkiGo cards can be used for buses, water buses, and shopping. Transactions made with the VikkiGO cards earn reward points that can be redeemed for international business-class flight tickets.

Customers can also apply for a VikkiGO credit card directly through the bank’s mobile app using their citizen identity cards, with instant approval. The VikkiGO credit card comes with a lifetime annual fee waiver and an interest-free period of up to 45 days.

In addition to issuing free VikkiGo cards, the bank also organised music and street art activities at metro stations to promote metro culture, which were enthusiastically received by the city's residents.

Vikki Digital Bank is running its biggest online savings promotion of the year: “Tiết kiệm Vikki - Trúng Vàng ký (Making savings at Vikki – Winning a kilo of gold) from March 7 to May 31, 2025.

Lê Văn Thành, deputy CEO of Vikki Digital Bank, said: “We have been supporting HCM City from the early days of Metro Line 1 by promoting cashless payments and public transportation culture. We provide 100,000 free VikkiGO cards with many utilities, allowing residents to experience the convenience of not having to queue for buying tickets and using a single card for all public transport.

“Additionally, users enjoy priviledges such as earning points for shopping and redeeming them for free international business-class flights. VikkiGO card also serves as a gateway to banking, finance, investment, insurance, travel, and shopping. Residents can open a credit card online with instant approval, use it immediately, enjoy a lifetime annual fee waiver, and benefit from a 45-day interest-free period. During this time, they can also participate in online savings with high interest rates and a chance to win 10 taels of gold," he added. — VNS