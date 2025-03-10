GELEX Electric offers 50% shareholder returns

HÀ NỘI — Gelex Electric (GEE) is set to offer its shareholders a substantial combined benefit of 50 per cent later this year.

At its upcoming annual general meeting, GEE plans to distribute a cash dividend of 30 per cent to its shareholders, having already advanced 10 per cent earlier in the year, from retained earnings at a ratio of 20 per cent.

The payout is complemented by a proposal to issue new shares to increase the firm's capital base. If approved, these moves will allow GEE to reward its investors significantly.

The company intends to issue an additional 61 million shares, with a subscription ratio of 5:1, meaning shareholders can acquire one new share for every five shares they already own.

This stock issuance is expected to take place in the second or third quarter of 2025.

While the cash dividends reflect GEE’s robust financial performance, the stock issuance aims to bolster its capital for future growth.

GEE has set an ambitious target for 2025, projecting consolidated revenues of VNĐ22.28 trillion (US$874.3 million), up 5.5 per cent year-on-year, despite anticipating a decline in profits due to the absence of significant gains from investments that had previously boosted earnings.

With a focus on innovation and high-tech product development, GEE’s business operations remain strong. The company is dedicated to maintaining its market share while exploring new growth opportunities.

The upcoming shareholders' meeting, scheduled for March 25, will not only address the dividend and share issuance proposals but also elect new board members, as the terms of the current board and supervisory committee are set to expire. — BIZHUB/VNS