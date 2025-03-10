Ambassador invites French firms to discover Việt Nam's potential

PARIS — Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng has invited French businesses and local representatives to Việt Nam to experience the country first-hand and better understand its people.

Meeting with nearly 20 businesses in Hérault Province in southern France’s Occitanie region, from hoteliers sourcing Vietnamese goods to wine producers eyeing new markets, Thắng painted a vivid picture of a country poised for partnership.

Việt Nam is on a bold march toward sustainable, efficient growth, deeply committed to global economic and trade integration. With landmark deals like the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), France has become one of Việt Nam's leading European trade and investment partners, he said.

He spotlighted success stories: French hotels decking their properties with Vietnamese products, equipment and materials; winemakers exploring joint ventures, and seafood processors tapping into Việt Nam's rich marine resources.

With half a century of diplomatic ties and the elevation of Việt Nam-France relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024, the future of bilateral cooperation is highly promising, he said, noting strong engagement from local authorities and communities.

Jean Le, a board member of the Mouvement des Entreprises de France (MEDEF) or the Movement of French Enterprises and vice president of the Béziers Restaurant Association, urged French companies and citizens to turn their gaze toward Việt Nam, describing it as a dynamic market of 100 million people, many of whom are young and skilled in traditional craftsmanship.

Joined by Việt Nam's trade, investment, science and technology counsellors, Thắng dove into candid discussions with enterprises, fielding questions on investment prospects, Việt Nam's business climate, and ripe areas for collaboration.

According to him, businesses in Béziers see Việt Nam as a long-term strategic partner brimming with opportunities for mutual cooperation. Việt Nam is not only an export destination but also a partner for joint development across various sectors. This positive outlook is a springboard for future ventures. — VNS