France helps Việt Nam train scientific research personnel

KHÁNH HÒA — French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet had a working session with representatives of the Institute of Oceanography under the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) on Thursday to discuss cooperation orientations in scientific research with Việt Nam.

Brochet said scientific cooperation between France and Việt Nam has a long history, noting that French scientists were arranged to support Việt Nam in scientific research after the Institute of Oceanography was established in 1922.

The embassy and related agencies of France are eager to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam, he said, stating that France aims to support Việt Nam in training scientific research personnel.

According to the diplomat, France and Việt Nam are working towards developing an ocean and climate monitoring station, which is expected to be located in the south-central province of Bình Định.

Professor and Academician Châu Văn Minh, President of the VAST appreciated France's active support over the past year in training and ensuring the quality of human resources at the institute, saying that the institute has engaged in extensive international cooperation in oceanographic research.

According to Minh, France has provided support for the institute in environmental studies, plastic waste management, and harmful bacteria research, he said, adding that research outcomes have played a crucial role in marine education, and the institute’s development in particular.

He hoped for new strides in scientific research cooperation projects between Việt Nam and France in the coming time, particularly in terms of marine and oceanographic studies, and space exploration.

Minh said he supports initiatives for training young talents in Việt Nam and providing opportunities for Vietnamese researchers to study in France.

The Institute of Oceanography is one of the first two scientific research institutes established by the French in Indochina. Over the past century, the institute has made significant contributions to Khánh Hòa’s socio-economic development, biodiversity conservation and sustainable marine economy. VNS