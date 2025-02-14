Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

France helps Việt Nam train scientific research personnel

February 14, 2025 - 09:08
Professor and Academician Châu Văn Minh, President of the VAST appreciated France's active support over the past year in training and ensuring the quality of human resources at the institute, saying that the institute has engaged in extensive international cooperation in oceanographic research.
French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet visits the Institute of Oceanography. — VNA/VNS Photo

KHÁNH HÒA — French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet had a working session with representatives of the Institute of Oceanography under the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) on Thursday to discuss cooperation orientations in scientific research with Việt Nam.

Brochet said scientific cooperation between France and Việt Nam has a long history, noting that French scientists were arranged to support Việt Nam in scientific research after the Institute of Oceanography was established in 1922.

The embassy and related agencies of France are eager to strengthen cooperation with Việt Nam, he said, stating that France aims to support Việt Nam in training scientific research personnel.

According to the diplomat, France and Việt Nam are working towards developing an ocean and climate monitoring station, which is expected to be located in the south-central province of Bình Định.

Professor and Academician Châu Văn Minh, President of the VAST appreciated France's active support over the past year in training and ensuring the quality of human resources at the institute, saying that the institute has engaged in extensive international cooperation in oceanographic research.

According to Minh, France has provided support for the institute in environmental studies, plastic waste management, and harmful bacteria research, he said, adding that research outcomes have played a crucial role in marine education, and the institute’s development in particular.

He hoped for new strides in scientific research cooperation projects between Việt Nam and France in the coming time, particularly in terms of marine and oceanographic studies, and space exploration.

Minh said he supports initiatives for training young talents in Việt Nam and providing opportunities for Vietnamese researchers to study in France.

The Institute of Oceanography is one of the first two scientific research institutes established by the French in Indochina. Over the past century, the institute has made significant contributions to Khánh Hòa’s socio-economic development, biodiversity conservation and sustainable marine economy. VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Society

Police bust international fraud ring, arresting 56 suspects

According to investigators, between late 2023 and early 2024, several Vietnamese citizens traveled to the Philippines to work for a scam organisation led by Chinese nationals based in Manila. The group operated professional fraud offices, structured with managers, team leaders, employees, and technical support units. To evade law enforcement forces, they frequently changed locations and residences.
Society

Breaking barriers

Tường Vy, 30, lost the use of her arms at just four years old, but she never lost her determination. She trained her feet to do what her hands couldn’t, turning hardship into strength. Now, she’s shaping her destiny and inspiring others to break their barriers.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom