Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Breaking barriers

February 13, 2025 - 17:54
Tường Vy, 30, lost the use of her arms at just four years old, but she never lost her determination. She trained her feet to do what her hands couldn’t, turning hardship into strength. Now, she’s shaping her destiny and inspiring others to break their barriers.

see also

More on this story

Society

Traffic police to intensify crackdown on railway safety violations from Feb 15

The initiative aims to prevent and reduce railway accidents, raise public awareness of railway regulations, and ensure local authorities and organisations take responsibility for mobilising communities to prevent encroachment on railway safety corridors, conducting business or markets within railway areas, and establishing unauthorised crossings.
Society

Building solid foundation for double-digit growth

Achieving the 8 per cent growth in 2025 contributes to laying a solid foundation for sustained double-digit growth and propels the country towards a prosperous development era in the future, the National Assembly was told.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom