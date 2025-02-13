Breaking barriers

Tường Vy, 30, lost the use of her arms at just four years old, but she never lost her determination. She trained her feet to do what her hands couldn’t, turning hardship into strength. Now, she’s shaping her destiny and inspiring others to break their barriers.
The initiative aims to prevent and reduce railway accidents, raise public awareness of railway regulations, and ensure local authorities and organisations take responsibility for mobilising communities to prevent encroachment on railway safety corridors, conducting business or markets within railway areas, and establishing unauthorised crossings.
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has issued a Code of Conduct for Child Protection in Cyberspace to establish behavioural standards and safeguard children in the digital environment.
Achieving the 8 per cent growth in 2025 contributes to laying a solid foundation for sustained double-digit growth and propels the country towards a prosperous development era in the future, the National Assembly was told.
Forty poor, near-poor and ethnic minority households in Tu Mơ Rông District in Kon Tum Province received over 3,300 free Ngọc Linh ginseng plants from the local agricultural service centre on February 11 for them to make a living.