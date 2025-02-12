40 poor families in Kon Tum Province receive expensive ginseng to farm

KON TUM — Forty poor, near-poor and ethnic minority households in Tu Mơ Rông District in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum have received over 3,300 free Ngọc Linh ginseng plants from the local agricultural service centre on February 11 for them to make a living.

The panax vietnamensis plants were one year old and worth nearly VNĐ1 billion (US$39,000), and donated through the National Target Programme for Sustainable Poverty Reduction.

The centre and the People’s Committee of Đăk Na Commune in the district also helped the recipients plant the ginseng in designated forest areas and instructed them on how to keep the plants healthy.

Võ Trung Mạnh, Chairman of the Tu Mơ Rông District People’s Committee, said Ngọc Linh ginseng has helped many local people escape poverty and make a decent living.

Over the years the district has been providing free Ngọc Linh ginseng to poor households using funds received from a variety of sources.

In the past five years, this has helped nearly 2,000 households escape poverty, with some of them now earning billions of đồng a year.

District workers will help the 40 households farm the ginseng and earn money.

Kon Tum Province has earmarked around 3,000ha for farming Ngọc Linh ginseng, mostly in Tu Mơ Rông District.

Ngọc Linh ginseng, or Vietnamese ginseng, is a rare medicinal root, sought after for its anti-stress and anti-ageing properties, ability to boost immunity, enhance liver function, and lower cholesterol. — VNS



