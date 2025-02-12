Coast Guard supports education of disadvantaged students in Bến Tre

BẾN TRE — Two underprivileged students, Diếp Thị Thúy Duy, 13, and Mai Bá Dương, 10, in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Bến Tre, on Tuesday (February 11) received sponsorships from the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region 3 Command.

The Crime Prevention and Law Violation Division under the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, in collaboration with the Commission for Mass Mobilisation of Bến Tre Province’s Party Committee, organised a conference to officially announce the sponsorship.

A representative from the Crime Prevention and Law Violation Division presented sponsorships to the two students who come from disadvantaged fishing families in An Hòa Tây Commune in Ba Tri District.

Under this initiative, the division will provide both material and spiritual support for the students, including monthly financial aid of VNĐ1 million ($42) each.

The sponsorship will continue until the students turn 18, and aims to encourage disadvantaged students to try and overcome difficulties and pursue their studies.

It is also meant to consolidate the solidarity between the army and the public.

It is also part of the ongoing mass mobilisation programme called "Coast Guard accompanies fishermen,” demonstrating the responsibility of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command towards disadvantaged children from fishering families in coastal areas. — VNS