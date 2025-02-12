Politics & Law
Society

Former monk prosecuted for child sexual abuse

February 12, 2025 - 16:05
Đoàn Quốc Thái, 47, is charged with rape of a child and engaging in other sexual acts with people aged 13 to under 16.
Thành Hoa Pagoda in Tấn Mỹ Commune, Chợ Mới District. — Photo laodong.vn

AN GIANG — The People's Procuracy of the southern province An Giang has announced the indictment of a former monk in Thành Hoa Pagoda in Tấn Mỹ Commune, Chợ Mới District.

Đoàn Quốc Thái, 47, is charged with raping persons aged under 16 and engaging in other sexual acts with people aged 13 to under 16.

According to the indictment, in March 2024, a 12-year-old girl, named T, and her brother went to the pagoda where Thái served as deputy abbot to assist with cleaning and temple work.

After all the Buddhists had left, Thái entered the bedroom and found T. lying on his bed. Thai allegedly had had sex with T.

T. later informed her parents about the incident.

A few days later, Thái turned himself in to the police. Thái said that "due to his same-sex orientation", he was unsuccessful in carrying out the sexual act with T.

During the investigation, T.'s brother and two other men further revealed that from 2018 to 2024, they were sexually abused by Thái when they were still minors. Thái also confessed that to the police.

He admitted to repeatedly abusing them when the victims were under 13 and 16.

After each incident, Thái gave the victims VNĐ200,000 to VNĐ2 million (US$7.8 to $78). — VNS

sexual abuse monk

Related Stories

Society

American ex-teacher convicted of child sexual abuse against Vietnamese boys in HCMC

US citizen and substitute teacher Paul Bodner was sentenced in the US District Court on March 31 in the northern district of California to 11 years in federal prison on three counts of Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Conduct and one count of Engaging in Illicit Sexual Conduct in Foreign Places, for sexual abuse committed against Vietnamese boys in HCM City.

see also

More on this story

