Newly formed administrative units commit to building a more modern, civilised and prosperous Bắc Giang

BẮC GIANG — The Party Committee, authorities and people of the newly formed administrative units in the northern province of Bắc Giang have shown strong unity and consensus following the merger and administrative streamlining.

The united departmental changes were welcomed, showing a wide scale commitment to building a more modern, civilised and increasingly prosperous province.

Under a resolution, which came into effect at the start of the year, Yên Dũng District has been fully merged into Bắc Giang City, resulting in a newly expanded Bắc Giang City with a total natural area of 258.29 square kilometres and a population of 371,151 people, comprising 31 commune-level administrative units, including 21 wards.

As of January 1, Resolution No 1191/NQ-UBTVQH15, issued by the National Assembly Standing Committee on September 28, last year, the district and commune-level administrative units in Bắc Giang Province for the 2023–2025 period were restructured.

On the first day of 2025, the Party Committee and the authority of Bắc Giang City convened meetings of the Party Executive Committee and the Standing Committee of the Party Committee to approve key matters related to Party affairs and personnel.

Additionally, the city held the 19th session of the 22nd-term People's Council (2021–2026 term) – the first session following the administrative merger and streamlining – to undertake crucial tasks such as electing and consolidating leadership positions in the People's Council and People's Committee and establishing specialised departments under the city’s administration.

During this session, the People's Council also reviewed and approved key resolutions within its authority and set forth economic, social and security development goals and objectives.

At the session, with one hundred per cent of votes in approval, Vũ Trí Hải, who served as Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Bắc Giang City before the merger, was re-elected as Chairman of the People's Council of the newly merged Bắc Giang City for the 2021–2026 term.

Similarly, Đặng Đình Hoan, who previously held the position of Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Bắc Giang City, was re-elected as Chairman of the People's Committee of the newly merged Bắc Giang City for the same term.

The session also elected one Vice Chairman of the People's Council, three Vice Chairmen of the People's Committee, heads and deputy heads of the People's Council committees, and new members of the city's People's Committee, while approving the proposal to establish new administrative departments under the People's Committee of Bắc Giang City.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Bắc Giang City, Vũ Trí Hải, said: “In gratitude for the trust placed in me by the city’s officials, Party members and citizens, I am committed to working alongside the People's Council delegates to drive continuous innovation and enhance the council’s effectiveness. Together with the Party Committee, government and people of Bắc Giang City, we will successfully implement the resolutions of the 22nd Party Congress, fostering the city's comprehensive and sustainable development. Our vision is to build Bắc Giang City into a smart, green urban centre that places people at its heart, making it a truly livable city."

The full merger of Yên Dũng District into Bắc Giang City aligns with the criteria for a first-tier urban centre, expanding the city’s spatial reach and creating room for harmonious and sustainable development. This transformation positions Bắc Giang City as a regional economic hub in the northern midland area and a multi-sectoral service-driven urban centre.

The administrative expansion also lays a crucial foundation for rapid, comprehensive and sustainable growth, shaping Bắc Giang into a smart and green city.

In Chũ Town, officials, Party members and residents have expressed joy, optimism and high expectations for the future development of their newly established town. Under Resolution No 1191, Chũ Town was formed from ten commune-level administrative units of Lục Ngạn District, covering an area of 251.55 square kilometres with a population of 127,881 people.

The town consists of five wards, including Chũ, Hồng Giang, Thanh Hải, Phượng Sơn, Trù Hựu and five communes of Kiên Lao, Kiên Thành, Mỹ An, Nam Dương, Quý Sơn. The vision for Chũ Town is to develop it into a sustainable, service-oriented, eco-friendly urban area that enhances the quality of life of residents.

As part of Bắc Giang Province’s broader economic and urban development strategy, Chũ Town has been designated as the economic and administrative centre of the northeastern region. It is expected to be a key hub for high-quality agricultural production, logistics, and export services, specialising in premium fruit cultivation and acting as a supply chain centre for the agricultural and forestry industries.

Additionally, Chũ Town is set to become a cultural, eco-tourism and logistics hub, with ambitions to reach third-tier urban status, transforming into an eco-industrial and agricultural city with a thriving tourism sector.

According to Vương Tuấn Nghĩa, Secretary of the Chũ Town Party Committee, the establishment of Chũ Town presents new strategic advantages, attracting increased investment.

The local government and residents are committed to building upon past achievements, maintaining unity, innovation, and leadership excellence, and leveraging all available resources to develop a prosperous, modern and culturally-rich town.

Trần Thị Yến, a resident of Hưng Đạo Quarter, Chũ Ward, emphasised the need for continued investment in social and cultural infrastructure, improvements in transportation networks, and urban upgrades to ensure a more modern and well-developed town that enhances residents’ quality of life.

Resolution No 1191 marks a significant milestone, unlocking new growth opportunities across Bắc Giang Province. After the administrative restructuring, the province now consists of 10 district-level administrative units, including one city, two towns, and seven districts, alongside 192 commune-level units, comprising 143 communes, 35 wards, and 14 townships – a reduction of 17 administrative units.

As of January 1–2, 2025, the newly established administrative units convened their first People's Council meetings, ensuring seamless government operations from the first working day of the new year, with no disruptions to public services or business activities.

Additionally, authorities have been proactive in addressing concerns among officials, civil servants, and affected employees, ensuring timely support and adjustments following the restructuring.

With strong leadership, government commitment, and public support, Bắc Giang’s newly restructured administrative units are poised for rapid transformation and robust development. — VNS