Traffic police to intensify crackdown on railway safety violations from Feb 15

HÀ NỘI — The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security has announced that starting February 15, it will step up inspections and enforcement against violations of railway safety corridors and unauthorised crossings to maintain railway traffic order and safety.

Traffic police will implement and handle violations in a coordinated manner according to their functions, duties and assigned railway routes and areas.

Enforcement will be carried out regularly and continuously to raise awareness and compliance among residents living near railway tracks.

Additionally, traffic police in localities will identify existing issues and propose measures to improve the effectiveness of railway safety management.

The initiative aims to prevent and reduce railway accidents, raise public awareness of railway regulations, and ensure local authorities and organisations take responsibility for mobilising communities to prevent encroachment on railway safety corridors, conducting business or markets within railway areas, and establishing unauthorised crossings.

Traffic police will deter violations such as failing to comply with regulations on stopping, parking, turning or reversing at level crossings, and not taking required safety measures when vehicles break down at railway crossings.

Other violations include failing to ensure railway traffic safety, damaging railway infrastructure, encroachment and other activities within railway safety zones.

In particular, traffic police will also deploy forces to lead and participate in blocking and removing unauthorised crossings. If immediate removal is not possible, local authorities will be urged to assign guards or monitoring posts to prevent accidents.

In 2024, traffic police have taken decisive and effective measures to address violations of railway safety corridors and unauthorised crossings along the Hà Nội–HCM City railway line.

They have facilitated the removal of 10 railway safety corridor violations and eliminated 238 unauthorised crossings.

Between August 15, 2024 and December 31, 2024, there were 22 railway accidents on the Hà Nội–HCM City route, resulting in 12 deaths and 9 injuries. Compared to the same period, this marks a reduction of 35 accidents (61.4 per cent), 25 fatalities (71.4 per cent), and 11 injuries (55 per cent).— VNS