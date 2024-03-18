Society
Railway accidents in Hà Nội kill two in one day

March 18, 2024 - 09:53
Earlier at 9.24pm on Saturday night, a SE1 train departing from Hà Nội Station collided with a man on the railway line around Giáp Bát-Văn Điển area.
The railway accident scene on Sunday in Hà Nội. — Photos suckheodoisong.vn

HÀ NỘI — Two railway accidents were reported within 24 hours in Hà Nội last weekend, resulting in two deaths, as reported by the Sức Khỏe & Đời Sống (Health and Life) newspaper.

At 4:10 pm on Sunday, a schoolgirl riding an electric bike died on the spot after colliding with a train while crossing the railway line in the border area between Gia Lâm, Hà Nội, and Văn Lâm, Hưng Yên.

The train, running on the Hà Nội-Hải Phòng route, was suspended for 30 minutes following the accident.

A man crashed by a SE1 train on Saturday night in Hà Nội.

Earlier, at 9:24 pm on Saturday night, a SE1 train departing from Hà Nội Station collided with a man on the railway line around the Giáp Bát-Văn Điển area.

The middle-aged victim reportedly stopped his motorbike on the railway line to relieve himself.

Due to a lack of awareness, the passing train collided with the man.

Tests revealed that there were no traces of alcohol or drugs in the victim's bloodstream.— VNS

