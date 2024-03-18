Hà Nội plans to develop a digital map for smart tourism

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Tourism announced that it will focus on developing a digital mapping system for smart tourism in the city and digitalised data related to attractions and service facilities.

This is part of the administrative reform and digital transformation plan, which aims at providing new experience on online public services for visitors and promoting tourism in the city.

The department will expand the tourism sector’s data management system and update the agricultural tourism database. It will also enhance the use of information technology in promoting the image of the capital to domestic and international tourists.

Currently, the department is gradually improving the infrastructure to meet the needs of implementing the city's digital government, complying with the network connectivity model issued by the Ministry of Information and Communications. It is also developing the Internet of Things infrastructure to serve smart tourism applications in the city.

The department will continue to implement tourism database software and expedite the progress of data digitisation synchronised with the city’s information systems and tourism databases.

The results of administrative procedures will be digitised, and the department's e-portal will be upgraded to ensure connectivity for tourists and residents to access and regularly update tourism activities during major holidays of the capital and the country.

Đặng Hương Giang, director of the city's department, said they had requested resources from the city People's Committee to implement administrative reform, digital transformation, and enhance data connectivity utilisation.

In administrative reform work last year, the department implemented two innovative models, including QR code usage to increase convenience for those using smart mobile devices to access and perform administrative procedures and online public services; and an information support and consulting service 24 hours a day via the hotline 1800.556.896 to promptly receive feedback and recommendations from tourists.

In 2023, the department supported 772 tourists and handled 32 feedback and recommendations from domestic and international tourists.

The implementation of administrative reform has contributed to promoting the growth of Hà Nội's tourism industry. In 2023, the capital was once again honoured by international tourism organisations with the award for the world's top city destination for short vacations, presented by the World Tourism Organisation.

Last year, Hà Nội’s Department of Tourism was also honoured to be nominated for and received the award for the leading tourism management agency in Asia, making it the second consecutive year that Hà Nội's tourism has been selected as one of the ten outstanding events of the city.

The capital city's tourism department aims to attract approximately 26.5 million tourists this year, representing a 10.4 per cent increase compared to the 2023 estimate. — VNS