Home Society

MOSWC – Viettel 2024 opens in Hà Nội

March 17, 2024 - 20:37
More than 2,000 Vietnamese candidates joined the national qualifying round of the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship (MOSWC) in Hà Nội, HCM City, and Đà Nẵng
Candidates take part in the MOSWC in Hà Nội. — Photo of doanthanhnien.vn

HÀ NỘI — More than 2,000 Vietnamese candidates joined the national qualifying round of the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship (MOSWC) in Hà Nội, HCM City, and Đà Nẵng after its opening ceremony was held in Hà Nội on March 17.

The MOSWC 2024 has two exam versions, the Microsoft Office 2019 and Microsoft 365 Apps. In each version, candidates will take three exams in Word, Excel, and Powerpoint. After the national round, six best candidates will become MOS Vietnam Ambassadors to participate in the world finals set to take place at the end of July 2024 in Anaheim, California, US.

At the national qualifying round, there will be one first, three second, five third, and 12 consolation prizes, along with one promising prize given to the youngest candidate in each exam.

Especially, this year, scholarships will be given to candidates from disadvantaged areas in Vietnam for their efforts to overcome difficulties and excel in information technology.

MOSWC is an international competition organised annually by the US’s Certiport Group for students aged 13 - 22 to find and honour the world’s best IT talents in using office IT applications.

Việt Nam first had candidates in 2010 and has bagged medals for 12 consecutive years with four gold, four silver, and 12 bronze. — VNS







Society

Hà Giang: a role model for community-based natural disaster mitigation

Evaluating the models assisting natural disaster prevention and control in Hà Giang Province, Pauline Tamesis, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Việt Nam said work on natural disaster prevention and control needed to be grounded in people's real needs. ActionAid International in Việt Nam has implemented practical solutions such as flood-proof bridges and solar-powered lighting systems that are well-suited to the current circumstances in Hà Giang.
Society

195 people hospitalised for food poisoning

Deputy Director of the Khánh Hòa Health Department Trịnh Ngọc Hiệp said that up to now, testing of specimens and food samples has not yet yielded results, so the cause of the incident could not be determined.

