Woman prosecuted for people trafficking

March 17, 2024 - 10:01
Trương Thị Mai Ca, 39, from Cương Gián Commune, Nghi Xuân District, is accused of "organising, brokering illegal emigration, immigration."

 

Police reading charges to Trương Thị Mai Ca after her arrest. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ TĨNH - A woman is being prosecuted for alleged people trafficking, after charging thousands of dollars to smuggle a person into South Korea.

The Immigration Department of the Hà Tĩnh Provincial Police discovered signs of "organising, brokering illegal emigration, immigration" by the suspect in Nghi Xuân District. Subsequently, the Immigration Department transferred the entire dossier and evidence to the Security Investigation Agency for investigation within their jurisdiction.

According to the police records, Nguyễn Văn Vương, 38, from Mỹ Lộc Commune, Can Lộc District, contacted and negotiated with Trương Thị Mai Ca through Facebook to prepare documents for Vương to travel to South Korea on a tourist visa.

In August 2023, Trương Thị Mai Ca agreed to handle the procedures for Nguyễn Văn Vương to go to South Korea, with a total cost of US$17,000. Vương paid an advance of VNĐ50 million (US$2,116) and paid the remaining amount when completing the emigration procedures.

After completing the documentation and paying in full, Nguyễn Văn Vương went through the emigration procedures to South Korea with a tourist visa. However, upon arrival in South Korea, Vương was detected by the Korean authorities, denied entry, and deported back to Việt Nam.

Based on the collected investigation documents and evidence, the Security Investigation Agency issued a decision to prosecute, issued a travel ban for Trương Thị Mai Ca, and completed the dossier to process the suspect according to the provisions of the law for the crime of "organising, brokering illegal emigration, immigration". VNS

