Future of Vietnamese journalism looks brighter than ever: press forum

HCM CITY — Experts have highlighted the importance of quality content, innovation, adaptability and a human touch in journalism as technology continues to advance.

Speaking at the National Press Forum in HCM City last weekend, Lê Quốc Minh, editor-in-chief of Nhân Dân (People) newspaper, said: “The future of journalism in Việt Nam looks brighter than ever in the digital era.”

Minh, who is also the chairman of Vietnam Journalists Association, pointed out that to build a strong foundation for digital journalism, press agencies should embrace a ‘modern media ecosystem’ by leveraging technology and data sharing.

He also highlighted the major role played by technology in newsrooms, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to revolutionise the industry.

Ladina Heimgartner, CEO of Ringier Media Switzerland, said with AI becoming a factor that can change the game, journalism must catch up with cross-border platforms in technological advancements.

According to Đỗ Thị Thu Hằng, head of the Professional Committee of the Vietnam Journalists Association, data journalism has a central position in developing digital journalism around the world.

She proposed Vietnamese press agencies utilise data sources and visualisation tools to create unique and high-quality journalistic content.

Lê Trọng Minh, editor-in-chief of Investment Newspaper, recommended Vietnamese newsrooms diversify revenue streams and adopt digital business models to sustain themselves amid declining traditional revenue sources.

He also proposed expanding outreach through social networking platforms and diversifying channels to engage a wider audience and increase revenue.

Speakers also discussed the significance of investigative journalism, stressing the importance of thorough research and in-depth exploration to provide reliable and accurate information to the public.

Optimistic prospects

According to the newly released World Press Trends Outlook 2023-2024 report, 55 per cent of news executives surveyed were optimistic about the coming year.

Looking ahead, nearly 60 per cent expressed positivity about their company’s prospects over the next three years, a significant shift from the previous year when the majority of publishers were pessimistic about the future.

In general, the three-day event addressed the pressing concerns of news agencies worldwide, including the challenges of rapid transformation and innovation, diversifying revenue streams, establishing sustainable business models, and improving audience understanding and engagement.

The forum was held between March 15 and 17 as part of the 2024 National Press Festival, featuring discussions on a range of topics related to journalism in the digital age.

During the festival, there were pavilions featuring major media outlets and booths displaying newspapers and magazines covering various aspects of the economy, politics, culture, society, defence, security and foreign affairs.

With nearly 300 press agencies, associations, and training facilities participating, the festival aims to promote the role of domestic media in advancing the regional economy. — VNS