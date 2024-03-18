Fatal crash in Bình Dương claims one dead and several injured

BÌNH DƯƠNG — A pickup truck crashed into multiple motorcycles on Sunday in Thuận An City, Bình Dương, resulting in one death and several injuries.

According to reports, the truck struck a motorcycle and then careened into several others while traveling along ĐT743 Road heading to Dĩ An City at 5:00 PM.

Only when it crashed into a sidewalk tree did it finally come to a halt, dislodging one of its wheels. After the collision, three motorcycles lay scattered across the road and sidewalk with serious damage.

Numerous motorcyclists sustained injuries and were promptly rushed to the hospital. Among the victims was a motorcycle taxi driver who tragically lost his life at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.

Earlier that day, another fatal incident occurred in the same city involving a young man on a motorcycle (plate number: 70L1-248.49).

When the motorcycle was heading to National Road No.13, it collided with a 29-passenger bus. The collision sent the man and his motorcycle sprawling across the pavement, skidding for dozens of meters.

He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. VNS