Telecom providers ready for 5G-driven digital transformation

HÀ NỘI — Following its successful bid on March 8th to use the 2500-2600 MHz radio frequency band for 5G deployment, Việt Nam's military-run telecom provider, Viettel, has outlined a plan to leverage its 5G services to propel the country's digital economy, industry, and society.

While previous mobile technologies primarily catered to individual users, 5G holds immense potential as a foundation for smart industries, factories, and cities. Experts hailed it as a key driver of digital economic growth.

Industry analysts have noted that 5G is highly beneficial for businesses operating in factories, ports, or airports, requiring secure and reliable connectivity that Wi-Fi struggles to provide.

The momentum continues with a scheduled bidding round for the 3700-3800 MHz band set for March 19th.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), Nguyễn Nam Long, stated that beyond piloting services in 16 cities and provinces and developing Internet-of-Things and smart home products, VNPT aims to create 5G-powered applications and introduce a suite of smart agriculture solutions to spearhead comprehensive digital transformation within the agricultural sector.

MobiFone, another Vietnamese telecom provider, has also expressed its commitment to maximizing the effectiveness of its future 5G services. — VNS