Korean sailor provided with acute appendicitis provided with first aid

KHÁNH HOÀ — A ship from the Việt Nam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (VMRCC) on February 12 provided first aid to a Korean sailor with acute appendicitis aboard a Panama-flagged vessel off the coast of the south-central province of Khánh Hoà before bringing him to the shore for further treatment.

According to the centre, at about 10:30 pm on February 12, it received an emergency call for help from ship SAO UNISON as its 24-year-old crew member Park Yechan suffered from acute appendicitis, which posed a life-threatening risk.

In response, the centre dispatched the SAR 273 vessel with a medical rescue team from Khánh Hoà Province’s Nha Trang City to ship SAO UNISON to examine and provide initial first aid to the ill man.

As the patient suffered from worsening appendicitis, the medical team and the ship's representative agreed to bring the patient ashore for timely emergency care.

By 2:30 am on February 13, the SAR 273 vessel safely brought the patient to Nha Trang. He was subsequently transferred to a hospital for treatment. — VNS