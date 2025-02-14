The 300-minute raid that brought down a transnational fraud ring

LAI CHÂU — In a high-stakes operation spanning months, Vietnamese police have dismantled a transnational online fraud network, culminating in a dramatic raid on a criminal hideout in Cambodia.

The operation, led by Colonel Phạm Hải Đăng, Deputy Director of Lai Châu Province’s Police Department, marks a significant milestone in Việt Nam’s efforts to combat cross-border crime.

The investigation began in June 2024 after a victim, Phạm Văn Bắc (name changed), from Lai Châu's Tân Uyên District, reported losing VNĐ200 million (approximately US$8,000) in an online scam involving the purported sale of customs-seized vehicles.

Over the next two months, the police identified and arrested six suspects within Việt Nam. However, the trail led to a more daunting challenge, taking down the operation’s headquarters in Cambodia.

The unprecedented mission, codenamed 0924L, received direct oversight from Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security.

Colonel Đăng, appointed as head of the task force, emphasised the complexity of the operation, which required meticulous planning and coordination with Cambodian authorities.

"Previous cross-border operations by Vietnamese police in Cambodia had yielded limited success,” Colonel Đặng explained. "This time, we faced immense pressure to deliver results."

On December 9, a task force comprising Lai Châu police and officers from Việt Nam’s Ministry of Public Security arrived at Pochentong Airport in Cambodia.

Following a strategic meeting with Cambodian law enforcement, the team prepared to raid the Venus 2 Special Zone in Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province, where the fraud ring was operating from.

Colonel Đăng highlighted the diplomatic efforts to secure Cambodian cooperation, leveraging the friendly relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia and presenting concrete evidence of the criminals’ activities.

"The decisive factor was our ability to provide precise information about the suspects’ location and criminal activities," he said.

The raid unfolded in the early hours of December 11. At 5am, the joint task force moved into position. By 8am, they entered the Venus 2 complex, a densely populated area housing thousands of residents, including high-profile criminals.

"Venus 2 is a volatile environment. Any misstep could provoke chaos or resistance from the suspects," Colonel Đặng recalled. "We prioritised a swift and decisive operation to minimise risks."

At 10am, the team stormed Room 6-808, arresting 12 suspects caught in the act of conducting fraudulent activities. "The look of shock on their faces was unforgettable. They never expected Vietnamese police to track them down in Cambodia,” he said.

The operation, lasting 300 tense minutes, concluded with the suspects handed over to Cambodian authorities for processing before being extradited to Việt Nam.

Two weeks later, the 12 individuals were transferred to Lai Châu police at the Mộc Bài Border Gate for legal proceedings.

Preliminary interrogations revealed connections to the six previously arrested suspects in Việt Nam. All 18 individuals have been charged, with authorities seizing substantial evidence, including documents and frozen real estate transactions.

Investigators are also probing suspicious transactions exceeding VNĐ100 billion (approximately $4 million) linked to the fraud ring. — VNS