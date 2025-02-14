Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Railway accidents at illegal crossings still common despite repeated warnings

February 14, 2025 - 07:00
Before the railway accidents, authorities in Hà Nội had issued multiple warnings about the risks at illegal crossings.
A collision occurred on February 4 on the North-South railway at Alley 46 Ngọc Hồi Street of Hoàng Liệt Ward in Hoàng Mai District between a passenger train and a motorcycle, resulting in the death of the male motorcyclist. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – A series of tragic traffic accidents caused by vehicles crossing railway intersections and colliding with trains continues to sound the alarm about carelessness in traffic participation, as well as the need for stricter control and handling of illegal railway crossings.

Most recently, on February 10, a north-south train passing through Văn Giáp in Thường Tín District of Hà Nội along National Highway 1A collided with a motorcycle crossing the tracks, killing a woman instantly.

On February 4, a collision occurred on the North-South railway at Alley 46 Ngọc Hồi Street of Hoàng Liệt Ward in Hoàng Mai District between a passenger train and a motorcycle, resulting in the death of the male motorcyclist.

Before the railway accidents, authorities in Hà Nội had issued multiple warnings about the risk of accidents at illegal crossings.

Regarding the railway accident in Ngọc Hồi Street, Lieutenant Colonel Đào Việt Long, deputy Head of the Hà Nội Traffic Police Department, said that as early as April last year, the department had sent an official request to the Hoàng Mai District Traffic Safety Committee to collaborate with relevant agencies in eliminating illegal crossings along the North-South railway line, as per the Prime Minister’s directives and the Hà Nội People's Committe’s Plan.

The goal was to prevent the emergence of new illegal crossings and to eliminate existing ones.

While waiting for the illegal crossings to be removed, the Hoàng Mai District Traffic Safety Committee instructed relevant units to install warning signs, stop lines, speed bumps and other safety measures to reduce vehicle speed before reaching the crossings.

Authorities have also been maintaining and installing additional 'Stop' signs, bells, signal lights, speed bumps and painted road markings.

Road surfaces at railway intersections are being repaired to ensure smooth crossings and proper inclines, while fences are being erected to block unauthorised crossings and restrict traffic flow.

Guard posts and monitoring stations are being set up at high-risk areas, while overgrown vegetation is being cleared to improve visibility at railway crossings.

Authorities are also surveying plans for constructing parallel roads along railway lines to provide alternative routes for local residents. Violations obstructing railway traffic are being strictly penalised, and local authorities are being directed to remove makeshift markets encroaching on railway safety corridors.

Lieutenant Colonel Lê Văn Thắng, deputy chief of Hoàng Mai District Police, revealed that in 2024, a review led to a proposal for the district authorities to eliminate nine illegal crossings in Hoàng Liệt Ward, including the site of the recent accident.

The crossings targeted for removal are located at Alleys 6, 12, 16, 22, 26, 32, 38, 40 and 46 on Ngọc Hồi Street.

According to the Prime Minister’s directives, by 2020, localities were required to focus on eliminating illegal crossings in densely populated areas with high railway traffic volume and speed.

By 2025, all remaining illegal crossings must be removed, and specialised railway crossings must be fully integrated with the national railway network.

Võ Xuân Trọng, deputy chairman of Hoàng Mai District People's Committee, said: “For years, we have identified these nine illegal crossings as high-risk areas for accidents and have issued numerous directives to ensure railway safety.

“We have co-ordinated efforts to clear vegetation, maintain the railway safety corridor and require residents to sign commitments not to violate railway safety regulations. Violations will be strictly handled.”

After the recent railway accident at Alley 46 Ngọc Hồi, authorities took immediate action to close four of the nine illegal crossings in Hoàng Liệt Ward.

Additionally, unauthorised flower vendors along Ngọc Hồi Street were removed and railway corridors were cleaned and cleared of obstructing tree branches.

“Alongside gradually closing illegal crossings, we are working with relevant agencies to prepare an investment project for constructing an internal access road,” Trọng said.

"In the meantime, to partially meet the travel needs of local residents while waiting for the new road, we will establish a temporary pathway inside the railway corridor. Moving forward, we will strictly enforce regulations to prevent further violations,” he said. VNS

Related Stories

Society

City aims to reduce railway accidents with new measures

A train hit a container truck at the intersection of the railway and Lý Thường Kiệt Street on Friday in Bình Dương Province’s Dĩ An City, and earlier this year, in May, a man died after being hit by a train in HCM City Thủ Đức District.

see also

More on this story

Society

Police bust international fraud ring, arresting 56 suspects

According to investigators, between late 2023 and early 2024, several Vietnamese citizens traveled to the Philippines to work for a scam organisation led by Chinese nationals based in Manila. The group operated professional fraud offices, structured with managers, team leaders, employees, and technical support units. To evade law enforcement forces, they frequently changed locations and residences.
Society

Breaking barriers

Tường Vy, 30, lost the use of her arms at just four years old, but she never lost her determination. She trained her feet to do what her hands couldn’t, turning hardship into strength. Now, she’s shaping her destiny and inspiring others to break their barriers.
Society

Traffic police to intensify crackdown on railway safety violations from Feb 15

The initiative aims to prevent and reduce railway accidents, raise public awareness of railway regulations, and ensure local authorities and organisations take responsibility for mobilising communities to prevent encroachment on railway safety corridors, conducting business or markets within railway areas, and establishing unauthorised crossings.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom