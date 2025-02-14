Railway accidents at illegal crossings still common despite repeated warnings

HÀ NỘI – A series of tragic traffic accidents caused by vehicles crossing railway intersections and colliding with trains continues to sound the alarm about carelessness in traffic participation, as well as the need for stricter control and handling of illegal railway crossings.

Most recently, on February 10, a north-south train passing through Văn Giáp in Thường Tín District of Hà Nội along National Highway 1A collided with a motorcycle crossing the tracks, killing a woman instantly.

On February 4, a collision occurred on the North-South railway at Alley 46 Ngọc Hồi Street of Hoàng Liệt Ward in Hoàng Mai District between a passenger train and a motorcycle, resulting in the death of the male motorcyclist.

Before the railway accidents, authorities in Hà Nội had issued multiple warnings about the risk of accidents at illegal crossings.

Regarding the railway accident in Ngọc Hồi Street, Lieutenant Colonel Đào Việt Long, deputy Head of the Hà Nội Traffic Police Department, said that as early as April last year, the department had sent an official request to the Hoàng Mai District Traffic Safety Committee to collaborate with relevant agencies in eliminating illegal crossings along the North-South railway line, as per the Prime Minister’s directives and the Hà Nội People's Committe’s Plan.

The goal was to prevent the emergence of new illegal crossings and to eliminate existing ones.

While waiting for the illegal crossings to be removed, the Hoàng Mai District Traffic Safety Committee instructed relevant units to install warning signs, stop lines, speed bumps and other safety measures to reduce vehicle speed before reaching the crossings.

Authorities have also been maintaining and installing additional 'Stop' signs, bells, signal lights, speed bumps and painted road markings.

Road surfaces at railway intersections are being repaired to ensure smooth crossings and proper inclines, while fences are being erected to block unauthorised crossings and restrict traffic flow.

Guard posts and monitoring stations are being set up at high-risk areas, while overgrown vegetation is being cleared to improve visibility at railway crossings.

Authorities are also surveying plans for constructing parallel roads along railway lines to provide alternative routes for local residents. Violations obstructing railway traffic are being strictly penalised, and local authorities are being directed to remove makeshift markets encroaching on railway safety corridors.

Lieutenant Colonel Lê Văn Thắng, deputy chief of Hoàng Mai District Police, revealed that in 2024, a review led to a proposal for the district authorities to eliminate nine illegal crossings in Hoàng Liệt Ward, including the site of the recent accident.

The crossings targeted for removal are located at Alleys 6, 12, 16, 22, 26, 32, 38, 40 and 46 on Ngọc Hồi Street.

According to the Prime Minister’s directives, by 2020, localities were required to focus on eliminating illegal crossings in densely populated areas with high railway traffic volume and speed.

By 2025, all remaining illegal crossings must be removed, and specialised railway crossings must be fully integrated with the national railway network.

Võ Xuân Trọng, deputy chairman of Hoàng Mai District People's Committee, said: “For years, we have identified these nine illegal crossings as high-risk areas for accidents and have issued numerous directives to ensure railway safety.

“We have co-ordinated efforts to clear vegetation, maintain the railway safety corridor and require residents to sign commitments not to violate railway safety regulations. Violations will be strictly handled.”

After the recent railway accident at Alley 46 Ngọc Hồi, authorities took immediate action to close four of the nine illegal crossings in Hoàng Liệt Ward.

Additionally, unauthorised flower vendors along Ngọc Hồi Street were removed and railway corridors were cleaned and cleared of obstructing tree branches.

“Alongside gradually closing illegal crossings, we are working with relevant agencies to prepare an investment project for constructing an internal access road,” Trọng said.

"In the meantime, to partially meet the travel needs of local residents while waiting for the new road, we will establish a temporary pathway inside the railway corridor. Moving forward, we will strictly enforce regulations to prevent further violations,” he said. VNS