Police bust international fraud ring, arresting 56 suspects

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Public Security of the central province of Hà Tĩnh, in coordination with relevant agencies, have arrested 30 individuals involved in a large-scale fraud operation in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Additionally, with support from the Philippine police and the security forces at Tân Sơn Nhất and Nội Bài International Airports, the police detained 26 more suspects as they attempted to enter Việt Nam.

The criminal network orchestrated scams involving Bitcoin (BTC) investments through the UniSat app and fraudulent TikTok-related tasks. Operating across multiple countries, the scheme inflicted significant financial losses on numerous victims.

According to investigators, between late 2023 and early 2024, several Vietnamese citizens traveled to the Philippines to work for a scam organisation led by Chinese nationals based in Manila. The group operated professional fraud offices, structured with managers, team leaders, employees, and technical support units. To evade law enforcement forces, they frequently changed locations and residences.

To lure victims, the scammers created fake Facebook accounts, posing as wealthy entrepreneurs and showcasing lavish lifestyles to build trust. They then persuaded victims to download the UniSat app and invest in Bitcoin, with a minimum investment of VNĐ8 million (US$314), promising high returns in a short period.

Initially, victims were allowed to withdraw both their principal and profits, reinforcing trust. However, once larger investments were made, the scammers fabricated excuses such as system errors, taxes, and insurance fees to demand additional payments. Eventually, they blocked communications and seized all funds.

The fraud ring was meticulously organised, assigning roles for creating fake profiles, managing deceptive interactions, and handling financial transactions. New recruits received scripted instructions on how to manipulate victims. Using these methods, the organisation defrauded thousands of Vietnamese victims, appropriating hundreds of billions of đồng.

Nguyễn Thế Anh, from Yên Bái Province, who joined the organisation in the Philippines in April 2023 was identified among the ring's leader. Other key members include Nguyễn Văn Đông and Nguyễn Quang Phương from Bắc Giang Province, both of whom posed as "successful entrepreneurs" on Facebook to deceive victims.

Hà Tĩnh Police have launched legal proceedings against 50 individuals with "fraudulent appropriation of property" in connection to Bitcoin investment scams and fraudulent TikTok tasks.

The case is under further investigation. — VNS