Home Society

Three Vietnamese nationals rescued after ship capsizes off Jeju Island

February 13, 2025 - 22:23
The capsize of a fishing vessel off the coast of Jeju Island on February 12 evening. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

SEOUL — Three Vietnamese nationals have been rescued in the capsize of a fishing vessel off the coast of Jeju Island on February 12 evening, announced the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) .

Fishing vessel 2066 Chesongho was reported to capsize at 8:30 pm while operating at sea, approximately 8km from Seogwipo port. There were a total of 10 crew members on board, including three Vietnamese nationals.

Rescuers swiftly arrived at the scene and, so far, have saved five crew members, comprising four foreigners and the captain. All three Vietnamese have been saved and are in stable health condition without any serious issues.

Upon receiving the information, the Vietnamese Embassy coordinated with local authorities to verify the information and identify the Vietnamese crew members. The embassy also urged Seogwipo police to send them to a hospital for health monitoring and to provide updates for the embassy.

On late February 12, the RoK’s acting President Choi Sang-mok instructed all available equipment and personnel to be mobilised to find the missing and also ensure safety for rescuers. — VNS

