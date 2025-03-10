New regulations ensure higher standards for exported food

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has recently issued a circular outlining the documentation and procedures for obtaining export food certification.

Under Circular No. 08/2025/TT_BYT issued on March 7, exporting organisations and individuals must submit an application for certification using a form provided in the annex of the Circular. This document is mandatory and serves as the first step in the certification process.

Food production facilities also must hold a certificate of eligibility for food safety or possess valid international certifications including GMP, HACCP, ISO 22000, IFS, BRC, FSSC 22000 or equivalent. These certifications confirm that the facility complies with international food safety standards.

A crucial part of the application is the food safety testing report for a sample from the export batch. This report must be issued by a designated testing laboratory or a laboratory that meets ISO 17025 standards. The report verifies that the sample meets food safety requirements, technical specifications, national regulations or international standards.

In the last step, exporters must submit proof of payment for the certification assessment fee as required by regulations.

In cases where the importing country demands a certificate with a format or information different from what is specified in the Circular, exporters must provide additional supporting documents to meet these specific requirements.

When the application is complete, exporting organisations and individuals can submit it to the Food Safety Authority under the Ministry of Health through the online public service system, in person at the One Window service office or via the post.

The certification process will be completed within five working days from the date of receipt of a valid application. If the application is incomplete or invalid, the Ministry of Health will notify the applicant to make corrections or provide additional documents. If the requested modifications or additions are not submitted within 90 days, the application will no longer be valid.

Circular No. 08 also specifies the conditions under which a certification may be revoked. These include cases where the applicant provides falsified or non-compliant documents, the export batch fails to meet declared standards and technical regulations (if applicable), the production facility has its food safety certificate revoked or the certification is issued by unauthorised authorities.

These regulations enhance the quality and reputation of Vietnamese food products in international markets, as well as ensuring a transparent and efficient process for food exporters to comply with regulatory requirements. — VNS