HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng on Monday received a visiting delegation from Japan’s International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) – a non-governmental, non-profit organisation currently having over 1,000 members, including executives from numerous companies investing and doing business in Việt Nam.

Stressing the ever-growing and increasingly substantive comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Japan across all sectors, Deputy PM Dũng noted that both nations highly value and are committed to strengthening their bilateral ties, particularly in economy.

The official said over the past three decades, Japan has made significant contributions to Việt Nam’s sustainable development, not only in terms of capital, technology, and market access but also by helping the Southeast Asian country join Japanese firms' supply and value chains. He expressed gratitude to Japanese businesses and associations, including FEC, for facilitating this progress.

Recognising the crucial role of foreign investment in Việt Nam’s economy, Dũng called on Japanese firms to promote their investments, particularly in high-tech and deep processing industries, digital transformation, innovation, and new energy. He said Viêt jNam is focusing on such major infrastructure projects as the North-South high-speed railway, urban railways and the restart of its nuclear power project, presenting opportunities for Japanese enterprises.

The Deputy PM urged them to be more proactive and dynamic in seizing investment opportunities so that bilateral economic cooperation matches the level of diplomatic relations. He also encouraged FEC to help promote the collaboration and affirmed the Vietnamese Government's commitment to creating favourable conditions for Japanese businesses to thrive in Việt Nam.

Onoi Yoshiki, Chairman of FEC, acknowledged that while the organisation does not include Japan’s largest corporations, its members are highly skilled technical enterprises. He expressed his hope that FEC could contribute to Việt Nam’s economic development, showing his belief in forthcoming policy initiatives and looking forward to trustworthy partnerships to be formed.

During the meeting, participating Japanese businesses introduced their strengths and expressed a strong desire to expand investment in Việt Nam, particularly in technology and engineering sectors. — VNS