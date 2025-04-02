SSC and IFC launch Việt Nam Corporate Governance Manual 2025

HÀ NỘI — The State Securities Commission (SSC) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on April 2 launched the Việt Nam Corporate Governance Manual 2025, with support from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), promoting best practices in corporate governance.

The new edition of the manual provides updated guidelines on corporate governance, reflecting major regulatory changes in Việt Nam, including the Securities Law 2019 and the Enterprise Law 2020.

It also incorporates global standards, such as the G20/OECD Corporate Governance Principles approved in 2023, which emphasise sustainability, accountability and transparency in business operations.

Since its first publication in 2010, the manual has helped businesses improve shareholder rights, board effectiveness and overall corporate governance. With this 2025 update, the SSC aims to align Việt Nam’s governance standards with ASEAN and global best practices, strengthening the country’s capital market and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Additionally, the SSC, IFC and SECO plan to enhance the Việt Nam Corporate Governance Code of Best Practices this year, to further guide public companies in adopting high governance standards.