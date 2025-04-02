Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

SSC and IFC launch Việt Nam Corporate Governance Manual 2025

April 02, 2025 - 21:19
The new edition of the manual provides updated guidelines on corporate governance, reflecting major regulatory changes in Việt Nam, including the Securities Law 2019 and the Enterprise Law 2020.
Participants at the launch of the new manual. — Photo courtesy of IFC

HÀ NỘI — The State Securities Commission (SSC) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on April 2 launched the Việt Nam Corporate Governance Manual 2025, with support from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), promoting best practices in corporate governance.

The new edition of the manual provides updated guidelines on corporate governance, reflecting major regulatory changes in Việt Nam, including the Securities Law 2019 and the Enterprise Law 2020.

It also incorporates global standards, such as the G20/OECD Corporate Governance Principles approved in 2023, which emphasise sustainability, accountability and transparency in business operations.

Since its first publication in 2010, the manual has helped businesses improve shareholder rights, board effectiveness and overall corporate governance. With this 2025 update, the SSC aims to align Việt Nam’s governance standards with ASEAN and global best practices, strengthening the country’s capital market and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Additionally, the SSC, IFC and SECO plan to enhance the Việt Nam Corporate Governance Code of Best Practices this year, to further guide public companies in adopting high governance standards. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Economy

8th Analytica Vietnam expo opens in HCM City 

More than 300 booths set up by 150 exhibitors from 18 countries and territories are showcasing a wide range of the latest technologies, advanced solutions, laboratory instruments and analytical tools at the biennial expo Analytica Vietnam 2025 being held in HCM City until April 4.
Economy

South Korean game developers ramp up investment in Việt Nam

Leading South Korean game companies, such as NCSoft and Nexon, are stepping up their presence in Southeast Asia, particularly in Việt Nam, through the establishment of subsidiaries and joint ventures to tap into the region’s growth potential and competitive labour costs.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom